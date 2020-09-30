CCC renews governing board of directors county representation

Community Counseling Center’s Board of Directors is comprised of ten members representing the five counties it serves, including Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry and Ste. Genevieve.

Depending on Board positions, members’ reinstallations occur one year, two years, three years or Emeritus status. On September 16, 2020 six members renewed their service commitments to the Center’s Governing Board of Directors.

Four Governing Board members were reinstalled for one-year terms

Anna Berkbuegler of Perryville joined the Governing Board in 2001 serving on the Policy Committee. She was appointed Governing Board Vice President in 2008 and continues in that role. Berkbuegler taught 30 years for the Fredericktown School District. She presently works as a Pre-Employment Transition Specialist for the University of Missouri College of Education.

Jackie Majoros of Cape Girardeau joined the Governing Board in 2013 and in 2015 was appointed Governing Board Treasurer and continues in that role. Majoros is employed as a Financial Advisor for First State Financial Management, a subsidiary of First State Community Bank in Cape Girardeau.