CCC renews governing board of directors county representation

Community Counseling Center’s Board of Directors is comprised of ten members representing the five counties it serves, including Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry and Ste. Genevieve.
Depending on Board positions, members’ reinstallations occur one year, two years, three years or Emeritus status. On September 16, 2020 six members renewed their service commitments to the Center’s Governing Board of Directors.
Four Governing Board members were reinstalled for one-year terms
Anna Berkbuegler of Perryville joined the Governing Board in 2001 serving on the Policy Committee. She was appointed Governing Board Vice President in 2008 and continues in that role. Berkbuegler taught 30 years for the Fredericktown School District. She presently works as a Pre-Employment Transition Specialist for the University of Missouri College of Education.
Jackie Majoros of Cape Girardeau joined the Governing Board in 2013 and in 2015 was appointed Governing Board Treasurer and continues in that role. Majoros is employed as a Financial Advisor for First State Financial Management, a subsidiary of First State Community Bank in Cape Girardeau.
Dr. Jan Ward of Cape Girardeau joined the Governing Board in May 2009 serving as a member of the Policy Committee. On February 2, 2017 she was asked to chair the Policy Committee. In September 2017, Dr. Ward was appointed President of the Governing Board of Directors and continues as a member of the Policy Committee. She is employed as a professor at Southeast Missouri State University and serves as the Counseling Program Coordinator. She is also the Director of the Approved Play Therapy Center at Southeast.
Melissa Whitaker of Cape Girardeau joined the Governing Board Policy Committee in 2013. In 2017, Whitaker was appointed Governing Board Secretary and continues in that role. For years she was employed with Realty Executives Edge of Cape Girardeau. She is also well known as an accomplished artist creating illustrations for companies in Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta.
One Governing Board member was reinstalled for a three-year term.
Kim Browne of Bloomsdale joined the Governing Board in 2017 serving on the Policy Committee and continues that role. Browne is a Nurse Practitioner employed for 8 years with Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital thereby representing Ste. Genevieve on our Center’s Governing Board.
Two Governing Board members were recognized for serving 5 years.
David Ramsey of Perryville joined the Governing Board in 2015 serving on the Finance Committee and continues in that role. Ramsey is a retired High School Educator for Perry County District 32 (1977-2004) and a retired College Educator for Mineral Area College (1995-2015).
Wesley Royer of Fredericktown joined the Governing Board Finance Committee in 2015 and continues in that role. Starting in 2005 he served as a loan officer with First State Community Bank and was later promoted as Vice President at the Fredericktown location.
