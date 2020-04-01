Celebrate Missouri trees with MDC through April Arbor Days

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages Missourians to celebrate the value of Missouri trees and forests during Arbor Days in April by planting native trees and practicing proper tree care.

This year’s Missouri Arbor Day is April 3. Missouri has been observing the state's official Arbor Day on the first Friday in April since 1886 when the General Assembly declared that day be set aside for the appreciation and planting of trees. National Arbor Day is recognized on the last Friday of April, which is April 24 for 2020.

Missouri forests cover about one-third of the state and provide outdoor recreation, wildlife habitat, natural beauty, jobs, timber for many wood products, and much more. Spending time in Missouri woods and forests can also provide health benefits. Exposure to nature contributes to physical well-being, reduces blood pressure and heart rate, relieves stress, and boosts energy levels. Trees also work to help our wallets, our families, our communities, our environment, and our economy. Learn more about how trees work at treeswork.org.

Get information on backyard tree care – including types of trees for urban and other landscapes, selecting the right tree for the right place, planting tips, watering and pruning info, and more -- at mdc.mo.gov/tree-health.