Celebrate Missouri wetlands during American Wetlands Month in May

The Missouri Department of Conservation encourages the public to learn about Missouri’s wonderful wetlands during American Wetlands Month in May. Wetlands play a critical role in every ecosystem by improving water quality, providing habitat for plants and animals, and reducing flooding by absorbing excess rain.

“May is a great time to experience Missouri’s rivers, streams, and wetlands,” MDC Wetland Ecologist Frank Nelson said. “Water is flowing, temperatures are warming, and plants are bursting with a myriad of green hues.”

Wetlands are a transition zone between land and aquatic environments, and they protect the quality of both. Once abundant, wetlands now make up less than 1 million acres, or roughly 2-percent, of Missouri’s landscape.

“We have nine different wetland natural communities in Missouri,” explained Nelson. “They include marshes, shrub swamps, bottomland prairies, bottomland forests, swamps, sinkhole ponds, oxbow lakes and sloughs, and riparian areas and groundwater seeps.”

Missouri’s wetlands provide numerous ecological benefits, such as erosion control, water quality improvement, pollution filtration, and even supporting fertile farm land. They are also the primary habitat of hundreds of plant and animals that are considered rare or endangered in Missouri.