Celebrate public awareness, service during Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

In late February of 1987, President Ronald Reagan addressed the American people with Proclamation 5613 designating March as National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

Within his proclamation to the people, President Reagan brought the disparity in access to resources and services of individuals with developmental disabilities to the national stage.

Developmental disabilities include physical, learning, language, Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Cerebral Palsy, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), hearing loss, visual impairments and other developmental delays caused by functional limitations created during nervous system development.

Living with a developmental disability can pose barriers to access in integrated employment and a diminished quality of life. With limitations, also come natural strengths which individuals with developmental disabilities poses to create partnerships, be independent, and live a satisfactory life.

One way in which these individuals can achieve personal, physical, social and emotional successes is to be supported by a community of awareness, understanding and willingness to give back.

March 9, 2022, Disability Rights Legislative Advocacy Day in Missouri was held. Governor Mike Parsons and First Lady Teresa Parsons along with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt addressed topics covering voting and guardianship rights and other important disability issues in policy making.

Preceding the event, People First of Missouri held meetings in Jefferson City to expand self-advocacy across the state with promotion of equity and informed choice. This group is run by and exists as a resource to people living with developmental disabilities.

The Madison County chapter was in attendance for officer training and committee planning. Look for a report on their visit to the State Capitol on the MCSC Facebook page.

For me, the cause for celebration comes with acknowledging the different ways in which people live their lives and how all lives can be enriched through unity. Discussing with friends, family and community members increases public awareness and opens more doors to greater opportunities. This month can teach us that inclusion is within everyone’s ability.

