Celebrating 96 years of volunteer firefighting

This community has been under the protection of the Fredericktown Fire Department for 96 years, since its organization, Nov. 4, 1926.

Just like its founders, the department still consists of dedicated volunteers who put their lives on the line, not for a paycheck, but for the safety of the citizens.

At its inception the department consisted of twelve members: Roy Miller, Perry Johnson, H J Polete, Herman Schulte, Roy F. Roberts, Everett Bennett, Gus Wagner, J H Andrews, Fritz Propf, Fred Polete, Maurice Parkin, and Al Thost who was voted to be the first fire chief of the department.

Since Thost, there have only been three others who have served in the chief spot, Maurice Graham, Darryl Asher, and current chief John Clark.

The establishment of a fire department and the installation of an adequate water system quickly helped to save the community from numerous fires and also lowered insurance costs.

“The twin blessings of an adequate water system and an efficient fire department were abundantly demonstrated yesterday just at noon when the residence of J.R. Mihlfeld on College Hill caught fire,” an article in the March 29, 1928, Democrat News read. “In the face of a hurricane-like wind, the fire was pretty well spread under the roof when the alarm was sounded, but a quick response prevented a spread and quickly extinguished the flames.”

In the April 5, 1928 edition of the Democrat News, Mr. and Mrs. J.R. Mihlfeld wrote, “We take this means of thanking the fire department, friends and neighbors for the faithful and efficient work last week in saving our home from destruction by fire. We appreciate it more than words can tell.”

Accounts of the fire report, if the firefighters had not been trained and the water system not been in place, the home, along with two or three more, would have been lost.

At the end of the department’s third year, Nov. 1929, it reported a successful year with 17 calls answered and only a few serious fires. Since then, the department has grown, having responded to more than 30 fire calls and almost 200 total calls already in 2022.

“With the regular practice, and the acquisition of efficient equipment, the department has given the town a feeling of security it has never enjoyed before, and only a fire of the worst kind and under the most unfavorable conditions could withstand the attacks of the department,” an article in the Nov. 14, 1929 edition of the Democrat News reads. “With the growing efficiency of the department, and the increasing appreciation of its work by the citizens, better cooperation is being obtained, though there is much to be desired along that line.”

In the 1920s, Chief Thost was taking fire prevention very seriously. He not only encouraged citizens and businesses to remove fire hazards but also conducted rigid inspections of the entire business district.

The citizens and business owners must have listened to some extent as records from Nov. 1930 show only eleven fire calls with only two or three of any considerable importance.

One of those was the old livery stable property on North Main Street. The fire began around 1 a.m. in an adjoining residence which spread to the stable.

“The fire department was delayed in reaching the fire because the gas, it is claimed, had been drained from the fuel tank of the fire truck,” an article in the Sept. 25, 1930 Democrat News reported. “Investigation showed, according to the firemen, that the glass panel in the door of the garage had been broken, which permitted the thieves to enter and steal the gas.”

Even with the loss of the stable, the department reported its smallest loss ever sustained in a single year since records had been kept.

In Nov. 1930, Fire Chief Thost said, he thinks there are two outstanding reasons for the decrease in fire losses.

“People are being better educated concerning what constitutes fire hazards,” Thost said. “They are giving more attention to the condition of their electric wiring, they inspect their flues more frequently, they clear away rubbish with more regularity, and in many other ways try to anticipate anything that may contribute to fire danger.”

Thost said, secondly, the fire department is becoming more and more proficient.

“Given half a chance, the members of the department reach a fire and extinguish it before the loss is total,” Thost said. “And but rarely is a fire permitted to spread from one building to another. As the department becomes more proficient, and as needed equipment is secured, it is reasonable to expect the fire losses will further decrease.”

Fast forward to Nov. 1942, Chief Graham reported fire damage had been reduced from $17,500 in 1940 to only $3,085 in the current year, 1942. At this time the department had only 14 members.

Graham, Fire Chief and Mayor of Fredericktown at this time, along with members of the council took notice of the excellent record of the department and began to look for a suitable place to house the fire truck.

Keep in mind, at this time the FFD did not have a “home,” it had a truck but it was being stored in Johnson’s Garage for $7.50 per month.

In 1942, the estimated cost for a building, including, material, labor, etc., was $2,900.

“The matter has been discussed before,” an article in the Dec. 10, 1942, Democrat News read. “There has been some talk of building a fire house, but no site seems available and war-time conditions prevent new construction.”

In the end, the firefighters found a home by converting the east side of the city building, on West Main Street, into quarters for the department. The building was occupied by Dr. Slaughter at the time of the decision.

Fast forward to 2022 and the discussion of a new fire house is still a big topic of discussion. With the passing of Proposition P, in 2018, it appears a new building will actually be a reality. Crews are planning to break ground this winter and everyone is ready to see the progress.

“We are proud to continue the work of our founding members,” Clark said. “The department has always been a group of dedicated volunteers who love their community and we will always strive to protect those we serve. The new building is just going to help us continue the great work this department has done for the last 96 years.”