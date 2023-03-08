Farm Bureau hosts or promotes many noteworthy events throughout the year.

Watching nearly 100 tractors cruise in a single file line along county roads in northwest Missouri is always a sight to see. Teeing it up at our annual golf outing that supports the great work of the MOFB Foundation for Agriculture inevitably brings a lot of laughs. Getting 1,500 members together for three days at the Lake of the Ozarks for our annual meeting provides time for camaraderie and hard work to shape our organization’s future.

But nothing brings a smile to my face for an entire week the way “Celebrate Agriculture: Thank a Farmer Week” does every March. Starting on Sunday, March 5, and running through Saturday, March 11, you can find Farm Bureau members celebrating their way of life with everyone in their local communities.

Thank a Farmer Week is only partially about the farmers and ranchers that grow our food. For a few days before spring, MOFB members in every corner of the state celebrate those in their communities whose efforts support the future of agriculture in Missouri.

The week is more than just about celebrating agriculture. There’s a brotherhood (and sisterhood) that comes with the agriculture community, one that supports each other and lifts each other up during both the best and worst of times.

Our members use this week to take up service projects with partners like Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC). We’ll have four drop-offs at RMHC facilities throughout the state next week, where our members will donate paper products, toiletries and other necessities to help other families feel at home - even when they can’t be. Members will also give books to elementary schools, host community breakfasts and carry out other projects in their communities.

So for the next few days in your local communities, be on the lookout for Farm Bureau members doing what they do best; thinking big and doing good on behalf of agriculture and all Missourians.