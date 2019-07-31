The Madison County Health Department is holding its annual Breastfeeding Bash from 10 a.m. to noon, Aug. 5 to celebrate, promote and encourage breastfeeding.
The first week of August is World Breastfeeding Week and Madison County Health Department WIC Coordinator Alica White said the department hopes to continue its efforts to show new moms and society breastfeeding should be the norm.
"Breastfeeding is what is best for baby and we want to support those moms who choose to provide baby with all the benefits they get from breast milk," White said. "The Breastfeeding Bash is a chance for all of us to celebrate breastfeeding moms on the work and effort they have put into trying or being a breastfeeding mom."
White said breastfeeding mothers should be supported all year, not just in the month of August, and it is as easy as telling the mother what an awesome job she is doing.
"Breastfeeding is one of the most natural and healthy things you can give your baby," White said. "Breast milk contains more than 200 nutrients plus special factors that protect the baby's health. It changes to meet the needs of the growing baby. Breast milk is easier to digest, babies have fewer respiratory infections and ear infections, and it reduces the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS)."
White said breastfeeding also helps the mother by reducing the risk of certain cancers, helping to lose pregnancy weight faster and save the family an average of $1,000 in infant feeding costs.
This year's event is a "Candy Land" theme and will have booths for businesses, organizations and individuals. There will be food and drinks, giveaways and face painting.
If you are interested in having a booth at the Breastfeeding Bash, please contact Christina Clark or one of the WIC women at 573-783-2747x2002, 2001, or 1001.
White said the MCHD is still taking donations for the giveaways and looking for beauticians to help with cutting hair.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.