Celebrating Fourth of July

"We celebrate because a few men and women stood up and said they were going to risk their lives to make a new country," Joshua Ward, 13, said. "When the king said this is all mine, they said 'oh heck no, we will fight for our independence.'"

Karyssa Harbison, 11, said we celebrate because of family and her brother Alex, 11, said it is for our freedom.

"We celebrate Fourth of July as a remembrance of all of those who have fought for what they believed in," Ella Clauser, 14, said. "They believed that our country should declare independence from Great Britain. It celebrates the birth of our free independent country."

Ella said, it is also a day for the community to come together to celebrate its freedoms and to thank and respect all of whom have fought to build and continue to protect this beautiful country.

"The reason why we celebrate Fourth of July is to celebrate the birth of our country and all the happiness that will come in the future," Ava Hovis, 14, said. "It's the meaning of every year, the date of which our country became independent from Britain."

As you can see some of the kids responses were along the right lines, but they all had one thing in common, they knew it was something worth celebrating.