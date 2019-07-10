Parades, carnivals, fireworks, food, family and friends are part of traditional 4th of July festivities. As we commemorated the independence of our country, consumers can add stable food prices as another cause for celebration. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) July 4th Cookout Survey, compared to last year’s prices, Americans will spend only pennies more for the same items.
Shoppers across the country shared prices from their local supermarkets for 13 items needed to complete a menu of cheeseburgers, hot dogs, pork spare ribs, baked beans, potato salad, corn chips, watermelon and lemonade. The national average of these items that provides an abundance of food for 10 people rang in at $52.80, or $5.28 per person. This represents an increase of only 11 cents overall from 2018, or one cent per person.
Missouri’s prices came in at $50.22, or $5.02 per person, slightly lower than the national average. Unless the group is really hungry, there will likely be leftovers for additional meals, dropping the per-person cost even lower.
Strong consumer demand for beef products did continue to push hamburger prices higher. In Missouri, the average per-pound price for ground round was $4.58. The national average was $4.32.
While beef prices increased, pork spare rib average cost remained steady or dropped slightly year-over-year. Missouri price per pound for pork spare ribs remained at $2.99 per pound while the national average dropped to $2.94. Pork production has increased, creating an abundance of product and resulting in more competition at the meat counter.
Many shoppers are choosing to make food purchases online. The convenience of this service can add to the overall cost of food depending upon the service utilized. AFBF found that the same 13 items for the July 4th survey purchased online cost more than $70. However, many busy families find that online shopping fits their lifestyle and also eliminates impulse purchases that often occur when shopping while hungry or when accompanied by children.
Farmers work year-round to provide abundant food that meets nutritional needs of consumers. This year farmers face uncertainty in global markets as well as challenging weather conditions and flooding that have delayed planting. Despite this, at least this year, consumers can celebrate with stable food prices and an abundance of choices thanks to farmers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.