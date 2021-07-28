 Skip to main content
Celebrating Missouri's Bicentennial
God's Country Cowboy Church is hosting an Ice Cream Social to celebrate Missouri's Bicentennial Commemorating 200 Years of History of our great state.

The event will begin with sign in and ice cream at 6 p.m., Aug. 10 at God's Country Cowboy Church in Fredericktown. Organizers are hoping to have 200 people sign in at the event to symbolize the 200 years. 

There will be a 6:30 p.m. Jam Session followed by State Representative Rick Francis as the special guest speaker at 7 p.m. Music will continue at 8 p.m. with the event ending at 8:30 p.m. with a prayer for our state and country. 

Come out for an ice cream social, desserts, fellowship, music and God's word. 

