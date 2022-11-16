Celebrating Our Veterans

The Fredericktown School District took time to recognize local veterans, Nov. 10, and chose to observe the actual day of Veterans Day with a day off from classes.

The JROTC Blackcat Battalion hosted the annual Veterans Breakfast, followed by the Fredericktown High School Student Council's Veterans Day Parade.

The breakfast began as JROTC Cadet Lt. Col. Krystian Dennison welcomed the veterans and spouses. Next came the Pledge of Allegiance by Cadet Command Sgt. Major Dawson Cook and the blessing by Cadet Cpl. Nathaniel Tash. Then came the meal followed by a toast for each of the five branches of service.

During this year's dedication, First Sergeant Brian Cofer spoke about U.S. Navy Veteran Leroy "Butch" Braswell, who died March 15, 2021, at the age of 93.

Braswell served in the U.S. Navy for three years until he was honorably discharged in February of 1948. During his service he worked for Landing Craft Vehicle Personnel. Then he transferred to ordnance division as a gunners mate striker.

Lt. Col. John Francis then asked the room to have a moment of silence for the passing of Braswell, as well as all the fallen brothers and sisters who died.

"It has been several years since we've been able to do this and it feels so good to bring everybody back, especially for all the cadets in the back of the room," Francis said.

During the breakfast, the cadets went around and visited with each veteran, asking questions and listening to their stories.

Francis, who has been with the military for 28 years, said the cadets love to hear from the veterans and it gives them a different perspective.

"Everybody has experienced something different through the military," Francis said. "In the Vietnam era to the Korean War back to World War II, it was a different type of conflict, a different type of conflict at the time."

Francis described some war eras as "blunt force" while currently it is more "surgical."

"Right now, due to the technology we have, we are able to save more soldiers because of that technology and it wasn't always like that in the past," Francis said. "Them hearing your stories and you imparting those stories to them. To keep what was alive is very important to us as people to understand our past history from what it was to where we are now."

Francis has traveled to numerous places during his time in the military and, he said life is very different in other countries.

"They don't have the wealth that we have," Francis said. "When you hear on the news about the one percent, America is that one percent. America is the wealthiest in the world. That is why we have what we have. That is why immigrants want to come here. It is because it is a better life.

"I want to thank all the veterans for their service. Your willingness to sign that dotted line to say, 'yes I will give my life for something that is great.'"

After Tash led the group in prayer, the veterans were given time to visit before heading to their vehicles for the parade.

The parade, led by SRO and Navy veteran, Jacob Musgrove, included a long line of cars filled with veterans, the Fredericktown High School band, the JROTC cadets, and the color guard.

The festivities traveled from the high school parking lot, into the middle school, then the intermediate school, and lastly finishing at the elementary school campus.

FHS StuCo member Josalyn Sweatt said, the Veterans Day events are important because they allowed StuCo, fellow classmates and staff members to show appreciation to some of the local veterans. She said, after the events she felt really grateful and thankful for all the veterans who have served our country.

"It made me feel really good to be able to show our appreciation even though it doesn't even compare to what they have done for us," Sweatt said.

"The Veterans Day events made me feel captivated by the gratitude and unity of our community." FHS StuCo member Laura Mayhew said. "I was truly touched by how our community gathered to celebrate and honor those who have served."

Mayhew said, she was lucky enough to have the opportunity to speak with some of the veterans and hear their stories about their time in the service.

"The stories they told me about their time will stick with me forever and have made me even more thankful for those who serve our country," Mayhew said.