Celebrating students success

The Fredericktown School Board hosted several visitors at its monthly meeting, May 17.

First, senior students Ava Laut, Clayton Martin and Elizabeth Settle were asked to attend the meeting to be recognized for their accomplishments.

Laut, who had an outstanding season on the Blackcat Cross Country team, has signed with Mineral Area College to run on its team next year.

"We have Ava Laut with us," Cross Country Coach Joe Garrity said. "She's ran for me since seventh grade, so its pretty exciting for me, and she still loves running after all those years which is also great. She is going to continue her career at MAC running cross country and track and field."

The board congratulated Laut on her scholarship, wished her luck in her future academics, and presented her with a card and gift bag.

Next, Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson present Martin and Settle as two of the three students who scored higher than 30 on the ACT.

"We have three of our most recent graduates this year who scored over a 30 on their ACT," Henson said. "We have two of them with us here tonight. Matthew Starkey is not here. We are going to honor him at our next meeting. Clayton Martin, who is also our valedictorian. Clayton plans to attend Mineral Area College and get his Associates of Arts Degree before going to Mizzou to study Biomedical Science. Next, we have Miss Elizabeth Settle. Elizabeth is going to go to Missouri Baptist next year. She is going to study Psychology."

The board presented both Martin and Settle with cards and gift bags and expressed how proud they are of this accomplishment.

Next, the board heard from Madison County Chamber of Commerce President Beth Simmons regarding a "Game of Life" program planned for eighth graders during Learning Zone next school year.

"The Madison County Chamber of Commerce was awarded the Building Business/Community Partnership for Afterschool Grant in the amount of $4,000," Simmons said. "The money will be received this month and must be used by December 2022."

Simmons said, the program will begin with a career fair for students and families to attend. Local businesses will have booths where students can learn about job opportunities and expectations in the area.

"Each week of the current Learning Zone Program, students will then experience hands-on learning about life skills," Simmons said. "The chamber will recruit local business members to teach the classes. For example, the students will learn from our workforce development office about income; look at salaries of different jobs and careers and the time and cost involved in acquiring that career."

Simmons said, the program will end with a "Game of Life" activity night where students will choose their career, pay bills, make purchases, and invest their income from the salary of their career choice.

"It is the hope of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce that this hands-on experience will be something the students will have fun with and remember for years to come," Simmons said. "We home it will allow them to set a goal, choose a direction and actually see how their decisions play out."

The board then approved pay order No. 3 in the about of $117,243.30 for the high school track project.

During the administrative reports, Alternative Learning Campus Principal Eddie Dunivan reported about his campus.

"The effectiveness of the Alternative Campus is largely driven by making strong positive relationships with the students in order to help students identify emotional versus rational responses," Dunivan said. "This important aspect of life is both taught and caught at the Alternative Campus. Our role is to respond appropriately rather than react, so students can learn by example."

Dunivan said, students are taught to work hard and to work together by the example that the staff members display.

"Most importantly, students must be convinced they are cared for regardless of their behaviors but are also held accountable for their actions while being taught appropriate responses," Dunivan said. "We mean what we say, we say what we mean, but we don't say it mean."

Bus Supervisor Scott Sikes approached the board with a request to purchase two used 24-passenger buses in the amount of $24,000 for the pair.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown R-I School Board is at 5:30 p.m., June 21 at the district office.

