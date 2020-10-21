Censored and Banned

What do White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Republican Judiciary Committee leader Jim Jordan and President Trump’s Campaign all have in common?

Each one of them had their social media accounts temporarily banned this week for sharing the New York Post’s story about Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden and emails showing he leveraged his father’s roll as Vice President in his international business dealings. You aren’t missing anything, this is exactly what it looks like – companies such as Twitter and Facebook using their ability to control and censor the news, messages, and information seen by their hundreds of millions of users here in the United States to impact the outcome of the 2020 elections.

Last week, I raised alarms about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Megan Markle, using titles bestowed upon them by a foreign government to interfere with our elections. This week it is just a different type of elitists, Silicon Valley, trying to meddle in the Presidential elections to benefit their chosen candidate, Joe Biden. As a result of their actions, the Federal Elections Commission should immediately investigate these companies for providing undisclosed and potentially illegal campaign support to Joe Biden.