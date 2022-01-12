 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central Methodist Fall 2021 Dean's List

  • 0

The office of Central Methodist University provost Rita Gulstad announced recently the students included on the Fall 2021 Dean's List.

Almost 1,000 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.

The following local students were among those who met the requirements for recognition:

Katherine Marie Bangert, of Coldwater

Amber Dawn Capone, of Fredericktown

Kaylee Brieanna Conner, of Fredericktown

Alexandria Gibson, of Fredericktown

Chelsie Lynn Grindstaff, of Fredericktown

Marissa Marie Hale, of Fredericktown

Zachary Allen Keller, of Fredericktown

Emily Kernan, of Fredericktown

Mikayla Lynn Marie Kinkead, of Fredericktown

Sasha Ashley McClure, of Fredericktown

Ella Bryanna Joan Sikes, of Fredericktown

Julie Anne Thomas, of Annapolis

Haleigh Alicia Dawn Usher, of Arcadia

Abigail Lynn Vance, of Fredericktown

Mary Angela Wilfong, of Fredericktown

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.

