Central Methodist Fall 2021 Dean's List

The office of Central Methodist University provost Rita Gulstad announced recently the students included on the Fall 2021 Dean's List.
Almost 1,000 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.
The following local students were among those who met the requirements for recognition:
Katherine Marie Bangert, of Coldwater
Amber Dawn Capone, of Fredericktown
Kaylee Brieanna Conner, of Fredericktown
Alexandria Gibson, of Fredericktown
Chelsie Lynn Grindstaff, of Fredericktown
Marissa Marie Hale, of Fredericktown
Zachary Allen Keller, of Fredericktown
Emily Kernan, of Fredericktown
Mikayla Lynn Marie Kinkead, of Fredericktown
Sasha Ashley McClure, of Fredericktown
Ella Bryanna Joan Sikes, of Fredericktown
Julie Anne Thomas, of Annapolis
Haleigh Alicia Dawn Usher, of Arcadia
Abigail Lynn Vance, of Fredericktown
Mary Angela Wilfong, of Fredericktown
Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.