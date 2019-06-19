{{featured_button_text}}
Central Methodist University recently announced its Spring 2019 Dean's List. This outstanding academic achievement is awarded only to students who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester, among other criteria, according to CMU Provost and Dean of the University Dr. Rita Gulstad.

Out of CMU's nearly 5,000 College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (CLAS) and College of Graduate and Extended Studies (CGES) students, 1,037 were named to the spring semester Dean's List.

These students study at CMU's main campus in Fayette, at a CMU center, or through CMU's online programs.

  • The following CMU students from local areas were named to the Spring 2019 Dean's List:
  • Joseph Adams from Fredericktown, an education (elementary education) major who is an online student
  • Cynthia Cofer from Fredericktown, a middle school - education major who studies at the CMU Center in Park Hills
  • Emma Coleman from Fredericktown, an early childhood education major who is an online student
  • Garrett Jackson from Annapolis, an education (middle school social science) major who studies at the CMU Center in Park Hills
  • Kimberly Johnson from Fredericktown, an accounting major who is an online student
  • Katelyn Landress from Fredericktown, a computer science major who is an online student
  • Brook Tonjum from Fredericktown, an education (middle school education) major who studies at the CMU Center in Park Hills
  • Michelle Wulfert from Fredericktown, an education (elementary education) major who studies at the CMU Center in Park Hills

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.

