Central Methodist University recently announced its Spring 2019 Dean's List. This outstanding academic achievement is awarded only to students who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester, among other criteria, according to CMU Provost and Dean of the University Dr. Rita Gulstad.
Out of CMU's nearly 5,000 College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (CLAS) and College of Graduate and Extended Studies (CGES) students, 1,037 were named to the spring semester Dean's List.
These students study at CMU's main campus in Fayette, at a CMU center, or through CMU's online programs.
- The following CMU students from local areas were named to the Spring 2019 Dean's List:
- Joseph Adams from Fredericktown, an education (elementary education) major who is an online student
- Cynthia Cofer from Fredericktown, a middle school - education major who studies at the CMU Center in Park Hills
- Emma Coleman from Fredericktown, an early childhood education major who is an online student
- Garrett Jackson from Annapolis, an education (middle school social science) major who studies at the CMU Center in Park Hills
- Kimberly Johnson from Fredericktown, an accounting major who is an online student
- Katelyn Landress from Fredericktown, a computer science major who is an online student
- Brook Tonjum from Fredericktown, an education (middle school education) major who studies at the CMU Center in Park Hills
- Michelle Wulfert from Fredericktown, an education (elementary education) major who studies at the CMU Center in Park Hills
Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.