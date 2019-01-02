Try 1 month for 99¢
Chair Yoga
Melissa Kline will be teaching Chair Yoga at the Fredericktown Branch of the Ozark Regional Library Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m.

Due to popular demand the free Chair Yoga Classes will continue in the new year.

The Fredericktown Branch of the Ozark Regional Library will hold class in the meeting room at 10 a.m. every Wednesday morning through Feb.13. 

Taught by Melissa Kline, the class focuses on stretch, strength and balance. A security chair is provided making this class available to any level of ability. 

Classes are free and open to the public. Walk-ins are welcome with no need to sign up.

