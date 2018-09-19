Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The popular Chair Yoga Classes will return to the Fredericktown Branch of the Ozark Regional Library at 10 a.m., Sept. 26 and be offered every Wednesday morning. 

An additional location has been added this year with classes being offered every Monday evening at 6:30 p.m., at Stockhoff Nursing Home. 

Taught by Melissa Kline, the class focuses on stretch, strength and balance. A security chair is provided making this class available to any level of ability. 

Classes are free and open to the public.

