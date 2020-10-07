Chamber celebrates new tables, benches

During its monthly luncheon, Oct. 1, the Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the new tables and benches at Azalea Park.

Madison County Chamber of Commerce President Tessa Rehkop said the 12 new benches and 12 new tables located under the pavilion were all obtained with grant funds.

"The grant is through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources," Rehkop said. "I heard about it through Vicki Moyers who had applied for and received the grant several times before for FES. She encouraged me and helped me to fill it out for the Azalea Park Pavilion."

Rehkop said the tables and benches that were under the pavilion before were getting pretty old and worn out with pieces coming off. She said the tables didn't match and there were not enough of them for the community's needs.

"The new benches and tables are a lot more sturdy and durable with an easy to clean surface," Rehkop said. "These will be such a great addition to the Azalea Festival next year and can allow more people to sit and enjoy the great bands the Azalea Board brings in. They'll also enhance other community events like family reunions, outdoor classes and just a great place for parents to sit and watch their kids on the playground."