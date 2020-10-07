Chamber celebrates new tables, benches

During its monthly luncheon, Oct. 1, the Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the new tables and benches at Azalea Park.
Madison County Chamber of Commerce President Tessa Rehkop said the 12 new benches and 12 new tables located under the pavilion were all obtained with grant funds.
"The grant is through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources," Rehkop said. "I heard about it through Vicki Moyers who had applied for and received the grant several times before for FES. She encouraged me and helped me to fill it out for the Azalea Park Pavilion."
Rehkop said the tables and benches that were under the pavilion before were getting pretty old and worn out with pieces coming off. She said the tables didn't match and there were not enough of them for the community's needs.
"The new benches and tables are a lot more sturdy and durable with an easy to clean surface," Rehkop said. "These will be such a great addition to the Azalea Festival next year and can allow more people to sit and enjoy the great bands the Azalea Board brings in. They'll also enhance other community events like family reunions, outdoor classes and just a great place for parents to sit and watch their kids on the playground."
Rehkop said several people and organizations helped make this possible.
"First of off Vicki Moyers helped fill out the grant because she's done it several times successfully for the elementary school," Rehkop said. "Brandon Hale for helping to measure the space and come up with a layout. James Settle and the city workers for putting the benches and tables together. Also, the Fredericktown Azalea Board for helping to secure funding. We had to pay the company that makes the benches up front, but then we will be fully reimbursed by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources."
Rehkop said this was her first time writing a grant, but it was pretty straightforward.
"They just wanted detailed information on the project plan including a description of our town and income situation, description of the park, the specific materials to be used and layout plan, who all would benefit from the tables and benches and media exposure," Rehkop said. "They also required quotes from at least three different vendors, which I thought was very smart of them, because there's only one vendor in Missouri it seems that actually makes these recycled products."
Rehkop said she hopes grants like this will encourage other vendors, who are receiving bid requests, to start making recycled products.
Strengthening Families 10-14 Facilitator and MU Extension Nutrition and Health Education Specialist Shanna Sorg came to the chamber meeting to talk about Families Flourishing FredMo and PROSPER.
The program is a community partnership between MU Extension and the Fredericktown School District aimed at providing families the opportunity to strengthen family connections and increase positive youth development.
During the regular meeting, Rehkop announced 2020 memberships will be carried over to 2021 because of the lack of activity due to COVID. She also said anyone interested in running for the MCCC Board should let them know, as elections will be held during the November luncheon.
Plans for Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28 are moving forward. While the usual Freakytown events have been canceled, Rehkop said they plan to have an online costume contest and possibly a scavenger hunt.
The next MCCC luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m., Nov. 5 with a location to be determined.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
