Chamber discusses ballot measures

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly luncheon, March 3, at the United Methodist Church. This month Madison County Commissioner Larry Kemp and Cherokee Pass Firefighter Brad Reagan talked about "What's on the Ballot."

Kemp was the first to talk. He said he had a couple things about the "use tax" to share with the group.

"Missouri is the only state in the country that doesn't have the use tax, and they gave the counties and the cities the opportunity to put it on the ballot and have the citizens vote on it."

Kemp said, it is not a tax increase but is rather the collecting of taxes from online purchases which would be collected if you were purchasing locally.

"It would be collecting the local sales tax if you purchase out of state," Kemp said. "If you order online that tax was not being collected. This way, we would receive our taxes and everybody in the county would benefit."

Kemp said, the ballot language is confusing but is what the state says has to be put on the ballot.

"We just would like for you to consider it, and we think it will help," Kemp said. "It isn't fair to the local businesses. If you buy something from a local business that business has to collect the sales tax. If you buy the same item out of state (online) then you don't pay the sales tax."

Next, Reagan talked about "Prop 1," which would make Cherokee Pass Fire Department a tax-based fire district.

"We have been going about trying to become a fire district this year," Reagan said. "We cover 390 square miles and we cover the second largest area in the state of Missouri. We do all of that on about $50,000 a year."

Reagan said the department runs three fire houses, 12 trucks and 27 firefighters on that $50,000 a year.

"With the fire tags, what we run into a lot times is a lot of our property and houses in the county are owned by people from St. Louis and out of town," Reagan said. "Well they never pay their fire tags a lot of times. Here we are out working fires on their properties. You bill them and 75% of the time we don't get paid on what we bill."

Reagan said, while the firefighters are all volunteer, the department still has compliance, insurance, and equipment expenses. Over the last three years, the department has needed more money than it brought in.

"We have mostly older equipment," Reagan said. "We spend 40% of our budget every year just doing maintenance on the equipment we have."

Reagan said the department runs 230 to 240 calls a year.

"What we are going on the ballot for is $0.30 per $100 of actual assessed taxed valuation," Reagan said. "The median value of a house in Madison County is about $139,000 by the time you get done with that it is about $75 is what would come to the fire department. The big bonus of this is, all the people who own property in the county that do not live here are still going to be paying their fair share for fire protection."

Reagan said, they do not want to keep raising the price of fire tags because it would actually be hurting the people who actually do pay their bill.

MCCC Board Member Lance Cureton announced a new event, "Business After Hours," which will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., March 24 at the Fredericktown Eagles.

Cureton said, at 4:30 p.m., the three candidates for Fredericktown Mayor will give a 5 to 7 minute speech about how they are going to help the community and make Fredericktown better.

Living the Dream Realty is the first sponsor for this quarterly event.

MCCC Board Member Melanie Allen made an announcement regarding Wellness Week, March 21-25 through the Fredericktown R-I School District.

Allen said, there will be information on all the Fredericktown R-I social media pages and there will be a Blackcat Challenge each day.

"This is something fun for our community and district to come together and unify," Allen said. "As you do these things if you want to post on our district page that your company or your group is participating we would love to see feedback from you and I know the kiddos would too."

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting for the Sports Complex, located on Commercial Drive in Fredericktown, at 10 a.m., March 26. There will be a City vs County softball game immediately following the ribbon cutting, and the new concession stand will be open. All chamber members and the community are invited to attend.

The next meeting of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce is at 11:30 a.m., April 7 at Follis Place banquet hall.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

