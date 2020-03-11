Chamber discusses kayaks, a proposition and cookies

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce had several visitors at its monthly meeting held at Follis Place, March 5.
Diane and Chuck McHenry from the Missouri Whitewater Championship, Assistant Superintendents Chadd Starkey and Shannon Henson from the Fredericktown R-I School District, and Terri Moss and Kim Long from Feed the Families all came to speak to the room full of chamber members.
Diane said the Missouri Whitewater Championship will return to Millstream Gardens and Silver Mines March 20-22.
"There will be a lot of folks in town the weekend before, because we hang the wires for the gates on Saturday the 14th, so there will be a lot of people around," Diane said. "The race itself will start at Millstream Gardens off of 72 as you head towards Ironton. The down river race is the first event on Friday and it starts at 4:30 p.m."
Diane said there will be a food truck at the Silver Mines area or set up under the pavilion. She said they will have food and music after the downriver races which start at Millstream Gardens and end at Silver Mines.
"Then Saturday, the actual racing of the slalom course in Millstream Gardens starts at 9:30 in the morning," Diane said. "We are praying for good dry weather, but we want water in the river so it's like we are asking for two things. Please have water in the river but make that day really nice."
Diane said, on Sunday there will be more canoe racing and slalom racing as well.
Next, Starkey introduced the crowd to a ballot measure the school district has coming up for a vote April 7.
"In 2009, we ran a 70 cent tax levy increase and that was approved," Starkey said. "It had a sunset on it for 15 years. It is amazing how fast 15 years goes."
Starkey said the funds were used to fix the high school roof, improve on HVAC systems, make the Kelly A. Burlison Cafetorium what it is, make the addition to the intermediate school, and much more.
"What we are asking is, asking the voters to just keep the 3.90," Starkey said. "Right now the tax levy is set at 3.90 per 100 dollars of assessed evaluation and we want to keep it there. That 70 cents generates about $700,000 a year."
Starkey said the good thing about this is the district is not asking to go above the 3.90 but to stay at 3.90.
"We've got a bunch of projects in mind," Starkey said. "We have facility needs. We have the elementary school, and I'm not saying the 70 cents can take care of all of those, but it would definitely help with that."
Starkey said the district wants to keep the students up to date with technology as well so they can be educated properly.
"It would be very beneficial to the school district if we could make this happen and again staying at the current rate not increasing the current rate just staying is what we are asking for," Starkey said. "After year 2023 is the end of the sunset, 2024 and beyond is what we are asking for."
Starkey said at 3.90 the district is basically right on the average of the area schools and slightly below the state average.
"We think we've done some good things since 2009, and we want to continue to keep the district moving forward," Starkey said. "I'll just throw out one expense for you: A new school bus costs $85,000 to $95,000. If it's handicap accessible with the lift, you are well over $100,000 just for a bus. So things cost a lot of money these days."
As Moss took the floor to discuss the April 4 Feed the Families Bake Sale, she said the tax levy has also helped the community by providing the KABMS Cafetorium which is used for events such as Feed the Families.
"This is our 9th year," Moss said. "Last year we raised $25,000 and that was with the help of the chamber allowing us to auction off some items at a meeting."
Moss said the event is April 4, will start with breakfast an then doors open at 9 a.m. for the bake sale.
"We have 100 pies at the pie booth and maybe the same amount of cakes and cookies," Moss said. "There will also be live auction items and the cooking clergy contest."
Moss said last year's cooking clergy raised about $5,600 or roughly 26 percent of the total raised.
Moss and Long then held an auction for all the chamber members who bid on cinnamon rolls, cakes and cookies. The group raised $455 for the cause.
Madison County Chamber of Commerce President Tessa Rehkop reminded the group that the chamber provides a candy booth at the Feed the Families event and would be looking for candy makers. Ashley Baudendistel is heading the project this year and will be taking donations at the April meeting or at Fredericktown City Light and Water, April 2.
The chamber's next Perk Before Work event will be at 7:30 a.m., March 17 at Safe Harbor Hospice.
The next chamber meeting will be at 11:30 a.m., April 2 at Madison County Farm Supply with lunch by Pig BBQ and a program by the Azalea Festival Board.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com