Chamber discusses kayaks, a proposition and cookies

"It would be very beneficial to the school district if we could make this happen and again staying at the current rate not increasing the current rate just staying is what we are asking for," Starkey said. "After year 2023 is the end of the sunset, 2024 and beyond is what we are asking for."

Starkey said at 3.90 the district is basically right on the average of the area schools and slightly below the state average.

"We think we've done some good things since 2009, and we want to continue to keep the district moving forward," Starkey said. "I'll just throw out one expense for you: A new school bus costs $85,000 to $95,000. If it's handicap accessible with the lift, you are well over $100,000 just for a bus. So things cost a lot of money these days."

As Moss took the floor to discuss the April 4 Feed the Families Bake Sale, she said the tax levy has also helped the community by providing the KABMS Cafetorium which is used for events such as Feed the Families.

"This is our 9th year," Moss said. "Last year we raised $25,000 and that was with the help of the chamber allowing us to auction off some items at a meeting."

Moss said the event is April 4, will start with breakfast an then doors open at 9 a.m. for the bake sale.