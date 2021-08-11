Chamber hears educational update from school districts

Madison County Chamber of Commerce members learned all about the local school districts at the chamber's monthly meeting, Aug. 5.
Members filled a table full of school supply donations which were split between Marquand-Zion and Fredericktown School Districts at the end of the meeting.
Representatives from both districts were present to give a little update. Marquand-Zion High School Principal Sabrina Dublin started things off by thanking the chamber for the invite and saying it was something they look forward to each summer.
"Our school year, last year, went really smooth with everything considered, we made it through the whole year, in person, learning," Dublin said. "It was wonderful. We were very blessed to be able to do that when a lot of other schools couldn't, and I'm sure Fredericktown agrees with that."
Dublin said Madison County is very blessed as far as schools.
"We've done a few updates this summer," Dublin said. "We've done the high school building. We got a new science lab put in. We hired a wonderful new science teacher who is just excited to get going, and we are just looking forward to that. We are ready for another year."
Fredericktown Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson agreed with Dublin saying the districts have been very blessed.
"Last year, we felt very blessed to make it through the school year without closing down, without going to a hybrid schedule," Henson said. "Unfortunately, as you see how we are spread out here and I can see there are Clorox wipes up there, so I know what everyone is thinking. The elephant in the room is, what is going to happen this fall."
Henson said both districts along with the Madison County Health Department have been working together to align themselves as much as possible.
"We still need to approve our reopening plan, in regards to COVID, with our board next week, but I will say, unfortunately the mitigation strategies that we use are probably going to be very similar to how we ended the year," Henson said. "That is just probably going to be what we have to do."
Henson said, at this point there are not any plans to have any major changes.
"Bottom line, we want our kids in school, and we are going to do everything in our power to keep our school open," Henson said. "We are going to do everything in our power to keep kids there, encourage them to be there. I mean, it was kind of a nice experiment with virtual learning and I know there are some kids that may excel in that, but the vast majority of kids are not going to do very well without that trained certified professional that is there helping to facilitate the learning."
Henson said the district is constantly monitoring student progress and is aware of some gaps which took place back in March of 2020.
"We know that there are some things to be made up in regards to their learning, but we are constantly working on that," Henson said. "We think we have a wonderful staff that understand and are working towards that. Have confidence in us, but at the same time you know give us the feedback we need."
Fredericktown Assistant Superintendent Melanie Allen gave an update on communications. As the district's communications director Allen said she tries to keep everyone updated via Facebook, Twitter and the school website fpsk.org
"We have been working on communications throughout the district from building to building," Allen said. "We have quite a few campuses, so we have to make sure our communication lines are open and we are all in sync with each other. Also, it is very important for us to communicate with our community and all of those that are a part of our community. We can't make Madison County go around by ourselves. We all need to pull together."
Allen said, this year the district has formed a committee with school representatives, business owners from the community and parents.
"I would love to see us start doing collaborative events with our school and community," Allen said. "For example, having a career week that extends out to everyone that we can all be a part of spreading our Blackcats spirit. I would just like to see us all join together and work as one. That is the goal for the team, and I am really excited about it."
Next, Fredericktown High School Principal Craig Gibbs gave an update of the Fredericktown R-I Foundation and the football field/track project.
"I've been a part of the foundation for seven years now, as a board member, and it seems like in the last seven years we've done a whole lot of things to help the facilities in our school district," Gibbs said. "One of the first projects we worked on was the tennis courts. We resurfaced those."
Other projects included the new high school gym floor and bleachers, new lighting and curtain repairs at the middle school, and renovations to the high school soccer field and a new concession stand.
"The latest project the foundation is working on, probably one of the last projects the foundation is going to do towards athletics," Gibbs said. "We feel like we've really spent a lot of time putting monies and improvements in that place, and we need to branch out."
Gibbs said, phase one of the next project is repairs to the high school football field and its irrigation system. Phase two will be enlargement and replacement of the high school track.
"Right now we are down at the football field," Gibbs said. "That irrigation was 40 years old. It was put in in the seventies. It was cast iron and leaked everywhere. Everything was obsolete and you couldn't replace anything. Over time, the field itself lost our crown and it was needing some improvements."
Gibbs said, at the same time the old track, which is 400 yards, is in need of enlargement to the current 400 meter standard and replacement to a rubberized track instead of the old red dog track.
When asked if the field would be ready for the season to start next month Gibbs responded confidently.
Gibbs said the football field is well on its way and, once completed, they are hoping to send the track out for bid. He said the new irrigation system is already in and the sod has arrived.
"The gentlemen that is doing the football field, last winter he replaced the turf at Arrowhead Stadium on a Sunday afternoon," Gibbs said. "He peeled it out and needed it for next Sunday for another playoff game. So he did Arrowhead Stadium in seven days and had it playing. He is really confident that we will be fine by Sept. 3."
Gibbs said the company will also take care of the field for 120 days after the completion date.
"From the school side of it, I'm just so thankful that the foundation has partnered with us and has worked so hard and so diligently, and selflessly for our kids because nothing they have done has anything to do with them," Gibbs said. "It is about our kids and that is important in our business. That is the first thing we talk about. We are kid people and if you are not a kid person then education is not the place to be. We are so thankful for the foundation and the commitment they have made to our community."
Missouri State Senator Holly Rehder was also present for the meeting. She announced she would like to start holding monthly coffees at each of her six counties.
"That way, maybe it will give more access," Rehder said. "I've got some pretty great people in Madison County that are quick to call me, but we are just trying to think of ways that you can have more access to get my help when needed."
Madison County Chamber of Commerce President Beth Simmons ended the meeting with some chamber news. She said the annual banquet is currently still planned for Sept. 23 at Victoria Vineyards in Marquand.
"I’ve already started getting questions as COVID numbers are going up, if we are going to keep things the same," Simmons said. "As of right now, we are planning on it. If something changes, we will let you know."
The next meeting of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce will be at 11:30 a.m., Sept. 2.
