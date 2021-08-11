Chamber hears educational update from school districts

"Last year, we felt very blessed to make it through the school year without closing down, without going to a hybrid schedule," Henson said. "Unfortunately, as you see how we are spread out here and I can see there are Clorox wipes up there, so I know what everyone is thinking. The elephant in the room is, what is going to happen this fall."

Henson said both districts along with the Madison County Health Department have been working together to align themselves as much as possible.

"We still need to approve our reopening plan, in regards to COVID, with our board next week, but I will say, unfortunately the mitigation strategies that we use are probably going to be very similar to how we ended the year," Henson said. "That is just probably going to be what we have to do."

Henson said, at this point there are not any plans to have any major changes.