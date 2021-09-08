Chamber hears from Workforce Development

"We have to focus on the experience and the people we have," Sutton said. "We have to find a way to retain them. Identify those baby boomers that are in your organization and find out what you can do to keep them around longer."

Sutton said, the second thing to do is to take a step back and look at your company as a whole, who is in your company, how does your company work.

"We come from an era where efficiency was the thing, we streamlined everything, we made it efficient," Sutton said. "The problem with efficiency, generally speaking, it has made us a little fragile because if Dan is the only guy that does his job, he is the subject matter expert, what happens when Dan leaves? Everything comes to a screeching halt."

Sutton said it is very important to cross train employees just like he did in the military.

"We've got to cross train people," Sutton said. "We did this in the military a lot. When we would go out to a job or a mission. I knew what Dan was going to do, he knew what I was going to do. If I checked out, Dan could pick up my slack. We have to do that in our organizations and in our companies."

Sutton said the perfect applicant does not exist anymore and employers may need to begin looking at and for future employees differently.