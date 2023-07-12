The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting July 8 for the newest addition to Sawyer’s Landing, The Venue.

Owners Ben and Erin Brubacher and the Brubacher family and event coordinator Kelli Hubbs decided to combine the ribbon cutting with an open house at The Venue.

Hubbs explained to the crowd in attendance that there were tours of the facility, giveaways, outdoor games, food from The Station, treats and drinks from The Copper Cactus, Montgomery’s Mini Donuts, and Sweet Cravings, and live music by Common Noble from Nashville. She then introduced Ben Brubacher.

Brubacher said he was “super thankful” for everyone who came out to the event. He thanked Common Noble and said he was looking forward to hearing them play live in what was their first show in Missouri.

Brubacher also recognized everyone involved in the construction and maintenance, his family members who helped with The Venue, and the employees as well.

“It's been fun in so many ways to see this thing come to fruition,” he said. “When we moved here and this kind of became available, I felt like God wanted us to set up mission, set up base camp here so that this is what this is. This is our mission base to southeast Missouri and beyond.”

Brubacher said he hoped the community would utilize the space for all types of gatherings.

Brubacher then turned things over to Executive Director of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce Tessa Rehkop for the ribbon cutting.

“We are very blessed to have the Brubacher family in our community,” Rehkop said. “They are doing great things with their many businesses and now The Venue. On behalf of Madison County the Chamber would like to thank them, their employees and the construction crew for all their hard work in making Madison County a great place to live, work and play.”

Hubbs said the majority of the facility was completed in May, but they are still upgrading and finishing small projects on it throughout the summer. There are also other plans for Sawyer’s Landing.

“We are in the process of building a kids play area next to The Station,” she said. “The play area will have a treehouse, sandbox, and seating area for parents. This summer we just started to build the area where the tiny house village will be located. We have one tiny home almost completed, and it will be available to rent via AirBnB within the next couple months.

“We are planning on having seven tiny homes available to rent--one of them being a treehouse. Along with the tiny homes we are working on a building that will serve as the laundry facility, showers, and storm shelter for the property. We have lots of other visions for Sawyer's Landing but they are still in the works, so stay tuned for what's to come.”

The Venue can host up to 400 people using the indoor and outdoor space. The building can hold 200 people comfortably. The patio area is 100-feet-by-50-feet and there is a pole tent which can be used on the patio for events as well.

Hubbs said The Venue can host weddings and receptions, parties, family reunions, business gatherings, community events, conferences...pretty much any type of large event.

“We also have a conference room on the second floor of the building that can be rented out for business meetings,” she said. “That space can hold 20 people comfortably.”

Along with outside bookings, The Venue plans to host several events for the community. It hosted a Daddy/Daughter dance in June and there are plans to host craft nights, dance classes, educational classes, and more. The Venue will be posting a Google Form to get community members’ input on what other types of events they would enjoy.

“Our goal for everything on the Sawyer's Landing property is to be a space for the community to gather and connect through food, faith and fellowship,” Hubbs said. “So The Venue fulfills that goal by providing a space to host large celebrations/gatherings that is operated with excellence, is affordable, and easily accessible to the community.”

Despite very little advertising, Hubbs said, The Venue is already getting several bookings for weddings and two schools have booked their proms for next year.

“We are so grateful for all of the positive feedback from people who have used and/or seen the space,” she said. “We have had three weddings/receptions at The Venue and everyone compliments the spacious bridal and groom suite, bi-fold glass doors and large outdoor space.”

Anyone interested in booking or getting information on The Venue can submit an interest form at the new website: sawyerslanding.co/the-venue/ , email thevenue@sawyerslanding.co, or call 573-561-1158 ext. 2.