Try 1 month for 99¢
Leona's Porch Boutique Holds Ribbon Cutting

Kim Huber and her husband Andrew held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce alongside the Grand Opening of their second location of Leona's Porch Boutique on Hwy 00. The event saw a huge crowd as family, friends, members of the chamber and community members showed their support of the new location. The original Leona's Porch is located in Perryville and, after the popularity of the store, it was decided to expand. The boutique offers home decor, gifts, clothes, accessories and more.

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments