Chamber learns about Employment First

Ward said, the goal is for competitive integrative employment.

"What that is, is taking individuals who have disabilities and integrate them into the community," Ward said. "Getting them out of the sheltered workshop and into community based jobs. That is the same job, same pay, same expectations."

Ward said individuals with an IDD can be just as qualified and capable of producing the same quality of work as those without a disability. Employers just may need to make certain accommodations.

"I want to change the lens for which you see talent," Ward said. "We want to increase the talent pool. So often we are trying to funnel to get the perfect candidate but maybe we are missing somebody."

Ward said individuals with IDDs are often ideal employees when it comes to reliability because they like to have structure and once work becomes part of their structure, they will always show up like clock work.

"What I was hoping by this was just to bring about some discussion," Ward said. "I look forward to working with you guys because this is something I am very passionate about. I know all of us here probably know somebody or have somebody in our family with a developmental disability. I think this is great for everyone and we can help employment across the board."