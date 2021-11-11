Chamber learns about Employment First

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce met for its monthly meeting, Nov. 4.
This month, the group heard a presentation from Madison County Service Coordination Disability Employment Specialist Jackie Ward about Employment First a framework centered on the premise that all citizens, including those with disabilities are capable of full participation in integrated employment and community life.
Ward began her presentation with different X's and O's on the screen symbolizing how we are all very different. She said, statistics from the CDC showed, in 2018 one in every four U.S. citizens are living with a developmental or intellectual disability.
"What I"m trying to do here is if more and more individuals have a developmental or intellectual disability, they are going to be in the workforce one day," Ward said. "If we can't engage our workforce now, what is it going to look like in 20 years."
Ward said there is a talent shortage in the workforce and studies show working age individuals with IDDs want to be employed.
"I’ve already heard from the community, ‘oh they should just stay where they are at. They are being taken care of . They don’t have to do anything,’ and I think that is a problem," Ward said. "The solution is to consider hiring more individuals with an intellectual disability. How we are going to do that is to work with businesses and organizations to develop and improve their policies, to emulate and improve inclusion, to restructure, modify and improve duties."
Ward said, the goal is for competitive integrative employment.
"What that is, is taking individuals who have disabilities and integrate them into the community," Ward said. "Getting them out of the sheltered workshop and into community based jobs. That is the same job, same pay, same expectations."
Ward said individuals with an IDD can be just as qualified and capable of producing the same quality of work as those without a disability. Employers just may need to make certain accommodations.
"I want to change the lens for which you see talent," Ward said. "We want to increase the talent pool. So often we are trying to funnel to get the perfect candidate but maybe we are missing somebody."
Ward said individuals with IDDs are often ideal employees when it comes to reliability because they like to have structure and once work becomes part of their structure, they will always show up like clock work.
"What I was hoping by this was just to bring about some discussion," Ward said. "I look forward to working with you guys because this is something I am very passionate about. I know all of us here probably know somebody or have somebody in our family with a developmental disability. I think this is great for everyone and we can help employment across the board."
If you would like more information about Employment First, contact Ward at 573-783-4451 or at jward@madisontcm.org
The next meeting of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce will be a Christmas luncheon at 11:30 a.m., Dec. 2 at Pinecrest.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com