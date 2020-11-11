Chamber learns about taxes

Madison County Collector Debby Boone was the speaker for the monthly luncheon and discussed county taxes and tax bills which were mailed, Nov. 5.

"One of the first things I did, because we are sending out tax bills, was look at acreage," Boone said. "I was looking at taxes, and I always look at acreage and there are all these people who live out of state and out of the county that have a hundred or more acres. I wondered how many acres are in Madison County, well Madison County has 319,000 acres."

Boone said there is currently $356,858.10 in outstanding real estate revenue and $155,134.32 in outstanding personal property. She said, after three years of past due bills, real estate will be put up for tax sale with the minimum bid being taxes owed.

"We currently have about 12 properties," Boone said. "We have a couple that go up on tax sale every year, but the city's fees on some of them are like $5,000 and you take a little lot, especially in north town, you'd be lucky to get $1,000 out of it. The excessive fees on it keep it from selling."

Boone said the county is currently working with the city to try and get these properties back on the tax books.