Chamber learns about taxes

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce met for a socially distanced luncheon, Nov. 5, at Black River Electric Cooperative.
MCCC President-elect Beth Simmons discussed Small Business Saturday.
"Even though COVID has canceled a lot of things, we still want to focus on Small Business Saturday," Simmons said. "It has grown over the last few years and we have several shops already signed up for the event."
Simmons said the event which is held the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, will feature brick and mortar stores and pop up shops.
"Some of the permanent stores will have sales and specials going on, and there will also be pop up shops set up," Simmons said. "Watch the MCCC Facebook page for more information because we want to get a good amount of attention for the event because it is taking care of our local businesses. That is what the chamber is all about, so we definitely want everyone to try and make it out."
Simmons said she loves the local boutiques and downtown stores, and this is a great way to be able to support the businesses here in Madison County.
If you would like to sign up to be a pop up shop around the court square and Main Streets, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. visit www.madisoncountycc.com/sbs for more information.
Madison County Collector Debby Boone was the speaker for the monthly luncheon and discussed county taxes and tax bills which were mailed, Nov. 5.
"One of the first things I did, because we are sending out tax bills, was look at acreage," Boone said. "I was looking at taxes, and I always look at acreage and there are all these people who live out of state and out of the county that have a hundred or more acres. I wondered how many acres are in Madison County, well Madison County has 319,000 acres."
Boone said there is currently $356,858.10 in outstanding real estate revenue and $155,134.32 in outstanding personal property. She said, after three years of past due bills, real estate will be put up for tax sale with the minimum bid being taxes owed.
"We currently have about 12 properties," Boone said. "We have a couple that go up on tax sale every year, but the city's fees on some of them are like $5,000 and you take a little lot, especially in north town, you'd be lucky to get $1,000 out of it. The excessive fees on it keep it from selling."
Boone said the county is currently working with the city to try and get these properties back on the tax books.
"The next thing I want to talk about is, it is really important that when you get your tax bills if it is incorrect, especially personal property, don't wait until Dec. 29, 30, or 31 to call," Boone said. "We are super busy, and I personally wait on people who come in the door first, the phone calls wait."
Boone said, with tax bills being mailed Nov. 5, people will have time to look over their bills and make sure everything is correct. She said it is also very important to fill out the assessment forms that are sent out every January to assure bills are correct.
"If you do not get a bill by the end of November, you need to call because it either got lost in the mail or maybe you didn't fill out an assessment," Boone said. "We do get a lot of calls like that where they didn't get a bill."
Boone said November and December are very busy months for the collector's office. She said last year they collected more than $7 million in those two months.
The next Madison County Chamber of Commerce Luncheon will be Dec. 3 with a location to be determined.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
