Chamber learns summer safety tips

Helm said anytime you are bit by a snake and are unable to identify that it was nonpoisonous, you should seek medical treatment immediately.

"There are some ways to avoid being bitten," Helm said. "First we want to avoid encounters with snakes. Avoidance is actually a safety key. With avoidance, we try to limit factors that would draw in snakes."

Helm recommended limiting areas where snakes may be drawn to such as wood piles close to the home and large objects which they could hide underneath.

"Also, anytime you are out and about or camping, something of that nature, it is best to always watch where you are stepping," Helm said. "If you can't see over what you are stepping over then there could be a snake potentially there and you don't even know. Also, be mindful of where you are placing your hands."

Helm said, if you are bitten, you can always call poison control to help you identify the snake and guide you with treatment decisions. She said not all patients who have been bitten by a poisonous snake will received the anti-venom.