Chamber learns summer safety tips

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce had its monthly meeting, July 1 at the Madison County Ambulance District.
The group learned some summer safety tips related to heat related illnesses, and snake and tick bites from representatives of the Madison County Health Department and Madison Medical Center.
Melissa Helms, RN, BSN and soon to be Director of Nursing at Madison Medical Center was the first speaker of the meeting.
"First, I just wanted to thank everyone for the invitation to come and speak with you today," Helms said. "I am moving, or transition, positions at the moment. I was teaching full time at the college in their nursing department and now I am coming to Madison Medical Center and have been working with Cindy Dulaney. She is the current director of nursing, but it is intended that I will train in and take her spot. She is continuing her education and with that she has some exciting journeys ahead of her and we are all super excited."
After her introduction, Helm began her discussion about snake safety techniques that should be implemented in the summer.
"There are close to 50 different snakes in the state of Missouri, but we actually only have, commonly, five venomous snakes," Helm said. "There are three different types of rattlesnakes and then the cotton mouth and copperhead."
Helm said anytime you are bit by a snake and are unable to identify that it was nonpoisonous, you should seek medical treatment immediately.
"There are some ways to avoid being bitten," Helm said. "First we want to avoid encounters with snakes. Avoidance is actually a safety key. With avoidance, we try to limit factors that would draw in snakes."
Helm recommended limiting areas where snakes may be drawn to such as wood piles close to the home and large objects which they could hide underneath.
"Also, anytime you are out and about or camping, something of that nature, it is best to always watch where you are stepping," Helm said. "If you can't see over what you are stepping over then there could be a snake potentially there and you don't even know. Also, be mindful of where you are placing your hands."
Helm said, if you are bitten, you can always call poison control to help you identify the snake and guide you with treatment decisions. She said not all patients who have been bitten by a poisonous snake will received the anti-venom.
"There is a lot of side effects to the medication and if the venom load isn't significant enough to cause major damage or major symptoms, then they may not give you the anti-venom," Helm said. "The anti-venom medication is also very, very expensive, so you wouldn't want to receive it if you didn't need it because it is over $10,000 sometimes more per vial, and treatment usually does take multiple vials."
Helm said, if you have any question, it is always best to seek medical attention and continue to monitor the area.
When it came to tick bites, Helm's number one tip was to avoid squeezing the tick whenever removing it.
"Ticks have their DNA load within their saliva and so if you kind of squeeze their head area sometimes that expels the saliva into your skin and it puts you at greater risk for contracting tick-born illnesses," Helm said. "With that in mind anytime you have a tick bite you should promptly remove the tick, try not to squeeze it, cleanse the area with soap and water, and just continue to monitor it."
Helm said deer ticks are more known for carrying illness and disease and should be watched even more closely.
Jackie Berry, RN from the Madison County Health Department then shared some information about heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
"Typically the treatment for those is to give them fluids with electrolytes in it," Berry said. "Most of the time it is not life threatening. Sometimes if it is that bad or a heat stroke, then they are going to have heart issues and have to get more stable with more medications."
Berry said heat exhaustion is whenever you over exert yourself out in the heat. She said it is not as bad as heat stroke but still something to think about.
"Some of the warning signs, you're going to be sweating, you will have paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness and weakness, you may be dizzy, have an extreme headache and/or nausea and vomiting," Berry said. "At this time you would want to get yourself to a cool place, preferably air conditioning."
Berry said you can use cool rags placed under your arms, around your neck and groin area as well as drink cold water to help lower your core temperature. Caffeinated and/or alcoholic beverages are not recommended. If the symptoms last more than an hour or worsen, you need to seek medical attention.
"When it comes to a heat stroke, this is whenever you stop sweating and you are out there and you are nauseated, vomiting, hot, can't see, dizzy, have a headache, this is when you want to seek medical attention," Berry said. "You want to make sure that you monitor their body temperature and make sure it stays below 102 and once again nothing alcoholic to drink."
Berry said, children under the age of 5 and adults over the age of 65 or those with medical conditions are more susceptible to heat stroke. To avoid heat stroke make sure to stay indoors or in the shade, take frequent breaks and drink lots of water.
In other news, MCCC President Beth Simmons announced four new members, 1 Sixteen Beauty and Barber, Georgie Kay's Boutique, Fredericktown Eagles Ladies Auxiliary #3758, and Lash Lounge and Tanning, LLC.
"I think we are up to like 92 members and right before COVID we were at right around 100," Simmons said. "Several kind of dropped off last year just because of all the craziness, but we are building back up and getting really close to where we were before. We are excited about that."
Simmons also announced the chamber made a donation for the July 4th Celebration fireworks display.
The next Perk Before Work event will be at 7:30 a.m., July 20 at the Madison County Courthouse.
The next luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m., Aug. 5, at the Black River Electric Meeting Room.
