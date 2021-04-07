Chamber looks to the future at luncheon

"We will be giving out more details to come but I just wanted to kind of let you guys know that we are planning that," Simmons said. "We are going to have all the same fun. We are going to decorate the tables and have the competition with that. I am excited about that and I hope everyone can get that on their calendars and start planning to attend."

This month's presentation was by Dennis Siders from Madison County Service Coordination. He gave an overview of the affordable housing project, Meadows of Fredericktown.

"About three years ago the Madison County Service Coordination, which is the Senate Bill 40 Board for the county, did a needs assessment to see what is the best way to distribute the Senate Bill 40 money," Siders said. "Housing and employment came up as the two big issues that we needed for our individuals, and we are working on both of those."

Siders said, the Sheltered Workshop is working on the employment end of it and MCSC is working on the housing end. He said around the same time the Madison County Council for the Developmentally Disabled, which provides services to MCSC clients, also reached the same conclusion that Madison County needs more housing.