The Madison County Chamber of Commerce July 11 luncheon was at the Madison County Ambulance District facility.
The luncheon was catered by The Depot Café.
Madison County Ambulance District Administrator Robbie Buesking opened the program.
“We appreciate all the support from the community to get this building,” Buesking said.
The ambulance district moved into the 7,500 square foot building, located at 126 River Bluff Dr. in Fredericktown, in September of 2018. Buesking has been administrator since 2012.
Buesking said the Madison County Ambulance District employs about 35 people. The district runs two full-time ambulances with the capability of running four. They run about 2,200 calls a year. The Advanced Life Support crew members work 48 hours straight and then are off for 96 hours. Buesking said the employees like the schedule.
Buesking also said the ambulance district board of directors wanted him to mention the district is considering switching from a property tax to a (half cent) sales tax. He said the district currently receives about $330,000 annually from the property tax and the sales tax would increase that revenue to about $500,000 or $550,000.
Buesking answered a couple questions from the chamber members.
Chamber President Tessa Rehkop then introduced the next speakers, Brandon and Kary Leach, who discussed the foster care system. The couple have been foster parents for a couple of years.
Brandon explained his wife had a vision to provide necessities for foster parents. From that vision came the idea to open the Parkland Foster Closet.
Brandon said they were very fortunate to have a large building in Park Hills donated by Howard Woods of Bonne Terre. The foster closet opened in April. It is located on Coffman Street in Park Hills, next to the public library.
“We have currently been serving about 80 to 90 kids per month,” Kary said. “Foster families, kinship placement, childhood placement, adoptive families can come in once a month.”
Kary said there is clothing, hygiene items, diapers, baby wipes, school supplies, bedding and toys and other items that a child would need.
“I could not have started this without Millie Smith with Parkland Foster Adopt Families,” Kary said. “They gave us a generous donation to start the closet.”
Parkland Foster Adopt Families is a non-profit support group out of St. Francois County, which serves this circuit. The circuit includes St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Madison, and Washington counties.
Kary said there are more than 600 kids in foster care in the circuit and less than 60 foster homes. She also said the closet is not restricted to people in this circuit.
Brandon said speaking to groups like the Madison County Chamber of Commerce “can bridge the gap to businesses who can partner and help. Bringing the community together to help and bring more awareness to those kind of things is really important.”
Kary said there is a need for diapers, wipes, toiletries and new underwear and socks. To make donations contact Kary at 573-783-9443 or at parklandfostercloset@yahoo.com
The third speaker at the luncheon was Madison County Health Department Administrator Becky Hunt.
Hunt discussed how the county could utilize help from the EPA in identifying community needs. The information she distributed said EPA resources are available for pre-development and planning. The EPA has two categories of assistance. The first is grants to allow communities to conduct assessments and planning. The second is technical assistance.
Hunt explained applications have to be made through city or county governments.
This project will be discussed at the July 23 Environmental Roundtable meeting, which will be at 6 p.m., at the health department. There will be EPA representatives at the meeting to provide more information.
In other business, the chamber welcomed its newest members: Dillie Traxel; Higdon Christian Church; Statler Realty; State Representative Kathy Swan, and the Republican Club.
The chamber is looking for anyone interested in being a 2020 board member. If you or interested to wish to nominate someone, email infor@madisoncountycc.com
The next chamber luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m., Aug. 1, at United Methodist Church. The program will be provided by the Fredericktown and Marquand-Zion schools. Attendees are asked to bring tissues and wet wipes for donation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.