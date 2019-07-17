{{featured_button_text}}
The Madison County Ambulance District facility hosted the July 11 Madison County Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Madison County Ambulance District Administrator Robbie Buesking talks about the facility and its personnel.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce July 11 luncheon was at the Madison County Ambulance District facility.

The luncheon was catered by The Depot Café.

Madison County Ambulance District Administrator Robbie Buesking opened the program.

“We appreciate all the support from the community to get this building,” Buesking said.

The ambulance district moved into the 7,500 square foot building, located at 126 River Bluff Dr. in Fredericktown, in September of 2018. Buesking has been administrator since 2012.

Buesking said the Madison County Ambulance District employs about 35 people. The district runs two full-time ambulances with the capability of running four. They run about 2,200 calls a year. The Advanced Life Support crew members work 48 hours straight and then are off for 96 hours. Buesking said the employees like the schedule.

Buesking also said the ambulance district board of directors wanted him to mention the district is considering switching from a property tax to a (half cent) sales tax. He said the district currently receives about $330,000 annually from the property tax and the sales tax would increase that revenue to about $500,000 or $550,000.

Buesking answered a couple questions from the chamber members.

Chamber President Tessa Rehkop then introduced the next speakers, Brandon and Kary Leach, who discussed the foster care system. The couple have been foster parents for a couple of years.

Brandon explained his wife had a vision to provide necessities for foster parents. From that vision came the idea to open the Parkland Foster Closet.

Brandon said they were very fortunate to have a large building in Park Hills donated by Howard Woods of Bonne Terre. The foster closet opened in April. It is located on Coffman Street in Park Hills, next to the public library.

“We have currently been serving about 80 to 90 kids per month,” Kary said. “Foster families, kinship placement, childhood placement, adoptive families can come in once a month.”

Madison County Chamber members donated some items to the Parkland Foster Closet. Pictured, from left, are Brandon Leach and Kary Leach, who started the closet, and Chamber President Tessa Rehkop.

Kary said there is clothing, hygiene items, diapers, baby wipes, school supplies, bedding and toys and other items that a child would need.

“I could not have started this without Millie Smith with Parkland Foster Adopt Families,” Kary said. “They gave us a generous donation to start the closet.”

Parkland Foster Adopt Families is a non-profit support group out of St. Francois County, which serves this circuit. The circuit includes St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Madison, and Washington counties.

Kary said there are more than 600 kids in foster care in the circuit and less than 60 foster homes. She also said the closet is not restricted to people in this circuit.

Brandon said speaking to groups like the Madison County Chamber of Commerce “can bridge the gap to businesses who can partner and help. Bringing the community together to help and bring more awareness to those kind of things is really important.”

Kary said there is a need for diapers, wipes, toiletries and new underwear and socks. To make donations contact Kary at 573-783-9443 or at parklandfostercloset@yahoo.com

The third speaker at the luncheon was Madison County Health Department Administrator Becky Hunt.

Hunt discussed how the county could utilize help from the EPA in identifying community needs. The information she distributed said EPA resources are available for pre-development and planning. The EPA has two categories of assistance. The first is grants to allow communities to conduct assessments and planning. The second is technical assistance.

Hunt explained applications have to be made through city or county governments.

This project will be discussed at the July 23 Environmental Roundtable meeting, which will be at 6 p.m., at the health department. There will be EPA representatives at the meeting to provide more information.

In other business, the chamber welcomed its newest members: Dillie Traxel; Higdon Christian Church; Statler Realty; State Representative Kathy Swan, and the Republican Club.

The chamber is looking for anyone interested in being a 2020 board member. If you or interested to wish to nominate someone, email infor@madisoncountycc.com

The newest Madison County Chamber Business of the Month is Vickey Bonney (right) with the Missouri Job Center - Park Hills, who is standing with Chamber Treasurer Ashley Bales.

The next chamber luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m., Aug. 1, at United Methodist Church. The program will be provided by the Fredericktown and Marquand-Zion schools. Attendees are asked to bring tissues and wet wipes for donation.

