The Madison County Chamber of Commerce had its monthly luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m., Sept. 6 at the Madison County Sheltered Workshop.
Members were given a tour of the MCSW and were shown some of the work produced at the facility including shipping boxes made specifically for core samples retrieved from the Missouri Cobalt mine.
Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Youth Case Manager and Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) Instructor Denise Schimweg said a few words to the group about their services. She said the program helps people, age 14 to 24 by providing employment support and education resources and works to help businesses in the hiring process.
"We provide resources and support to help youth find a rewarding career and/or career opportunity through work experiences or apprenticeships," Schimweg said. "We support in the areas of how to search for a job, job referrals, Youth Summer Jobs, career planning, training opportunities and strengthening individualized skills for resume building, interviewing skills and more may be reinforced in job skills workshops, on the job training and hiring events."
The chamber had five new members since its last meeting, Workforce Development Board of Southeast MO/WIOA Youth Program, Faith Foundation Children's Home, Fredericktown Christian Church, Gateway Motors and The Hungry Gardener.
Madison County Chamber of Commerce President Tessa Rehkop then discussed upcoming chamber events including Perk Before Work, the next luncheon, Freakytown and Small Business Saturday.
Freakytown will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 27 in the court square. Rehkop said they are looking for companies and organizations to host Halloween games, activities and or pass out candy. Registration is free at www.madisoncountycc.com/freakytown
Rehkop said so far the Blackcat Battalion Booster Club has volunteered to host the Costume Contest again this year with registration beginning at 4 p.m. at the Post Office.
"We can only accept a limited number of contestants, so make sure to get there early it is first come first serve," Rehkop said. "Other activities include a witches brew, trick-or-treating, music and games."
Small Business Saturday will be Nov. 24. The chamber will be promoting its Local Deal from Fredericktown and Marquand businesses to encourage the community to get out and shop local.
"Last year this was very successful with lots of shoppers out and about," Rehkop said.
Businesses can submit their deal at www.madisoncountycc.com/small_business_saturday_form
Other upcoming community events include FSP/TBM Golf Tourney Sept. 13 and the Rotary Club Golf Tourney Sept 28, both at Beaver Valley Golf Club, Pioneer Days Sept. 29 in Marquand Historic Park, Madison County Fair Oct. 5 on North Main St., the Chili Cook Off Oct. 13 on East Main St. and the Night at the Museum Oct. 27 at the Civil War Museum.
The chamber announced a new Business of the Month feature available to active members of the chamber. Rehkop said this would be for members who have a representative at both the monthly luncheon and the previous month's Perk Before Work.
"We'd like to start featuring a Business of the Month in our newsletter," Rehkop said. "Businesses and organizations that have a rep attend that month's luncheon and the previous month's Perk Before Work will be placed in a drawing. We will also present them with a business of the month banner, which they can hang at their office and we'll post their picture on our social media."
This month's meeting was hosted by the Madison County Sheltered Workshop with food provided by The Hungry Gardener.
The next monthly luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 4 with the location to be determined and the next Perk Before Work will be at 7:30 a.m., Sept. 25 at WIOA Youth Program.
