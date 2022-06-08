Chamber members discuss employment at luncheon

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce June luncheon was June 2, at Victoria Vineyards on A Highway.

The guest speaker was Employee Relations and Engagement Specialist Vickey Bonney, who works at the Missouri Job Center in Park Hills. The job center, according to its website, "helps job seekers to gain employment and upgrade their job skills. We also assist employers with their application and interview process, by utilizing our job matching system."

Bonney spoke about the center's job order form and the process of submitting job orders. She said the job form can be filled out and sent to her or anyone at the job center, which streamlines the process for the employer.

"We can enter it for you," Bonney said. "It's going to save you about 45 minutes."

Also, if members of the job center staff enter the order, they are immediately aware it is in the system.

"So, the first thing we do is what we call 'candidate match,'" Bonney said. "So, we take the skills that you have listed on your job posting, and we go out and try to match them with any job seeker that has an account in our system."

Then, the potential employee and the employer are notified and the employee is informed about how to apply for the position. Then, the employer can also send a direct message to the employee.

Bonney also discussed the Job Center's on the job training program, which can reimburse the employer for up to 50 percent of the training costs for the first 15 weeks for qualified job seekers.

For more information, contact Bonney at the job center at 573-518-2630.

Next, Chamber Board President Beth Simmons thanked Bonney and asked those in attendance to take part in a roundtable exercise discussing staffing issues with the various businesses represented at the luncheon.

"The idea is for us to kind of learn from each other," Simmons said.

Each table considered five questions which dealt with staffing issues, including finding and keeping employees, what ongoing or new approaches are effective, and what are some possible new approaches.

"This is more of a discussion among yourselves to see what's going on around us and network with the people at your table," Simmons said.

After the groups talked about the questions for a few minutes, Simmons asked for any takeaways from the discussions. Some of the suggestions and comments included stressing positive feedback for employees, checking in with employees at 30-day intervals as they begin their employment, finding innovative ways to boost employee morale, and making employees feel valued.

The luncheon concluded with a few announcements. There will be a Business After Hours event 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., June 23, at The Depot Cafe. There will be activities and fireworks, July 3, at the Rotary Park. The chamber's annual banquet will be Sept. 29, at Victoria Vineyards.

The next luncheon will be July 7, at the Fredericktown Christian Church Fellowship Hall. Madison County Emergency Management Director Dean Stevens will be the speaker.

