Chamber members hear about Veterans services

Because it came one week before Veterans Day, the Madison County Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon asked Jennifer Hale to speak to the group.

Hale is a HUD/VASH Case Manager with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“I am very honored to come talk just a little bit about what the VA does,” Hale said.

She explained the Department of Veterans Affairs houses three different branches, the cemetery administration, the benefits administration, and the health administration. Hale works for the health administration.

Hale said she was only going to discuss what she does, which is a small portion of what the VA offers.

“There are a lot of good people that work there that really care about our nation’s veterans and it is a privilege and an honor to serve them,” she said

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Department of Veterans Affairs Supported Housing (HUD/VASH) Program was created to help homeless Veterans.

“What we do is we partner with HUD for housing vouchers in order to get Veterans off the streets,” Hale said. “I’m sure if you all are aware of Veterans issues, some of the top ones are homelessness and suicide prevention. The VA has issued lots of initiatives throughout the eight years that I’ve been there, in order to address both of those.”

She said part of the treatment process is identifying things effecting Veterans homelessness, including basic training trauma, moral injury, and PTSD. Some of the services offered at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff are psychotherapy, group therapy, nursing, and outpatient services, suicide prevention, outpatient substance abuse programs, peer support services and at-risk services. Those services are offered in the area of mental health. The VA also has a healthcare side with other medical services.

Hale said she works in the at-risk services division under the mental health umbrella. The VA has Veterans Justice Outreach Services, where it partners with the court system so Veterans who have legal charges can go through treatment programs to avoid jail time. There are also employment programs and certified work therapy.

Hale then discussed the HUD/VASH program specifically and how Veterans can get housing.

“We do partner with Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri,” she said. “They have grant money.”

Hale said it’s called Supported Services for Veterans and Families (SSVF).

According to the Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri website: “The purpose of the SSVF project is to address the staggering reality of homelessness among veterans and their families. Missouri has seen an alarming increase in homelessness among veterans in recent years, many of whom live in Southern Missouri. By providing case management and other supportive services, Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri promotes and supports housing stability among very low-income veteran families who are currently homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness. This program consists of a combination of services including rapid rehousing for the literally homeless and homeless prevention services for those at risk of homelessness. The goal of these services is to provide participants with immediate housing and then to address any issues that might jeopardize housing stability through case management and connecting participants with valuable community resources.”

Hale said SSVF, can pay for Veterans utility hookups, rent, and deposits. It can also help homeless Veterans prepare for a job interview. The number for this service is 573-335-0905.

Hale said physiological needs are met first, including housing, food, and clothing. Then safety and security needs are met next, including health, employment, property, family, and social stability.

“Once they get to safety and security, they come off the program,” she said.

She mentioned some of the success stories. Then she reviewed what HUD/VASH is, who is eligible, and how the program works. She reiterated the program is a “housing first” model.

Hale talked about another success story that she experienced with a veteran graduating out of the program. She said the VA sometimes get a stigma because it is federal entity.

“There really are a lot of good people there, who really want to help,” Hale said.

Lastly, she said, for any business or individual who would like to help, they can contact Dale Garrett with the VA’s office of community engagement, at 573-778-4275.

Chamber President Beth Simmons thanked Hale, and said with Veterans Day coming up, the chamber wanted to provide some more information about veterans in this area.

Next, chamber members voted for three new board members to replace Sarah Stephens, Tessa Rehkop, and Ashley Bales, who are leaving the board at the end of the year. The newly-elected board members are Jane Parker former owner of Jane’s Coffee House and currently with Grace Sharing Hope, Sherry Vance with Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan, and John Wright with Mineral Area College’s Fredericktown campus.

Some upcoming community and chamber events were mentioned. The Veterans Day Breakfast and Parade will begin at 8 a.m., Nov. 10, at Fredericktown High School. Small Business Saturday with pop-up shops and existing storefronts participating, will be Nov. 26. The next chamber luncheon will be Dec. 1, at Pinecrest Camp. This will be the Christmas Luncheon and also will be an opportunity to promote chamber membership by bringing a guest to the luncheon. Finally, the “Game of Life,” sponsored by the chamber will be 12:30 p.m., Dec. 15, at KABMS.