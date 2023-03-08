The Madison County Chamber of Commerce met for its monthly luncheon, March 2. Representatives from the City of Fredericktown and Madison County governments attended the lunch to provide a little update on local happenings.

First up was Fredericktown Mayor Travis Parker.

"Thank you all for giving me the opportunity to discuss what is going on in the City of Fredericktown," Parker said. "I've been in the office for almost a year, and it has been a very busy year."

Parker highlighted several topics including the temporary consumption ordinance which was recently passed by the board of aldermen. The ordinance will allow for non-for-profit organizations which benefit the community to sell alcohol at events, with boundaries in place.

Parker also discussed the newly revitalized Park Board, a wage evaluation which led to many city employees receiving raises, future plans to work on streets which are in disrepair, and Prop P.

"I get asked all the time about Prop P," Parker said. "We are in the home stretch for the fire department. We have engineers and an architectural firm, approved the drawings, and right now it is in the stages of bidding with contractors, so we can get some real numbers and hopefully break ground on a brand new fire station in the near future."

Parker said, the city quickly realized the combination fire and police building which was discussed back whenever the tax passed was not in the budget.

"We were fortunate enough to put a bid in on the former Mormon church, and we were able to purchase it," Parker said. "That is going to be the future home of the Fredericktown PD. The architectural firm who did the fire department is working with us now and beginning the first initial drawings and designs for the addition that will have to take place."

Parker said, the plan is to have a multi-purpose room in the new police department which will be used for officers to train as well as a place to hold city court.

"The sports complex is the other thing people ask about all the time," Parker said. "We are at the final stages of getting the wiring done, so all the lights are there. Some of the other issues were for parents that have kids they needed a place to play, so we have swing sets coming in. We have a pavilion being constructed so people have somewhere to sit down in the shade and enjoy some concessions or some lunch they might bring."

Parker said, the Optimist soccer program has been moved to the sports complex, and the city has purchased new goals and nets for the fields.

"They lost just about every one of their goals in the flood that ended their season last year," Parker said. "The city has purchased goals and nets and they are moving them to the other end of the sports complex that is already flat and has grass. The kids can now play without a flood suddenly ending their season."

Parker said, he is excited and looking forward to seeing what the next year brings.

Madison County Clerk Don Firebaugh and Circuit Clerk Tenia Herman spoke on behalf of the county.

Herman started things off with an update on the new justice center. She said, it is still a work in progress, but once everything is in place and finished, there will be an open house scheduled.

"We are thankful for everyone who helped us get into this building," Herman said. "It is going to be really good. A lot of people don't understand the troubles that people would have when it comes to the steps. How do you tell a grandmother who can't make it up the steps that she can't see the adoption of her grandchild. How do you tell somebody that?"

Herman said, in the new building everything is on one floor and is easily accessible. She said, it also makes working together with other offices such as the prosecuting attorney's office and juvenile office so much easier.

"It has been very convenient," Herman said. "If the prosecutor has a question they can just walk across the building. It has been a blessing to us."

Firebaugh gave Herman a lot of credit for how well the justice center project has turned out.

Firebaugh said, some projects the county is looking to work on this coming year include upgrading the heating and cooling system and repairing damaged windows and ceilings in the courthouse, continuing to asphalt county roads, preparing for a financial audit and staying up to date on voting requirements and cyber defense training.

"We will need to do some more work out on the bridge on CR 275," Firebaugh said. "After another inspection we were told we need to sandblast and paint the substructure."

Firebaugh said, his office is currently preparing for the April 4 General Municipal Election and reminded everyone to get out and vote.