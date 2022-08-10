Chamber members hear from school administrators

Madison County Chamber of Commerce members got to hear from administrators from the Marquand-Zion and Fredericktown school districts at the chamber's monthly luncheon, Aug. 4, at the Marquand Community Center.

Lunch was catered by Num-Num's Sweet Shop in Marquand.

After the meal, Marquand-Zion Superintendent Blake first discussed some topics regarding the district, including HVAC upgrades and window replacement. Blake said the district added summer school this past school year. Among other topics, Blake said the school district had updated its buses. He talked a little bit about faculty salaries. He said there were approximately 125 students and 21 to 23 teachers as the district begins this new school year.

Fredericktown Assistant Superintendent Melanie Allen also went over a number of topics involving the district. She said the first day of school will be Aug. 23, and all of the district's registration, enrollment, orientation, and school supply information was available on the R-I Facebook page. Allen talked about "wellness week" at the school, a mentoring program with community members, and a grant with the chamber for middle-school-aged students to play the "Game of Life," and learn about what is available in the community.

Allen discussed the Blackcat Community Partnership Team. She talked about the new track being completed soon and the desire to have a ribbon cutting, perhaps before the first home football game, Aug. 26.

Allen also said the district's goal is to increase salaries to be competitive with the rest of the conference.

"We have a good, dedicated staff," she said.

In chamber news, it was announced Shelter Insurance agent Craig Wood is a new member, as is Num-Num's Sweet Shop. There was a ribbon cutting at Buddy's Home Furnishings and another one planned for Aug. 13, at 72 West Motors and RVs.

Trucking Tuesday will be Aug. 23, in Azalea Park. The next Business After Hours will be Oct. 20, at Beaver Valley Clubhouse. The next luncheon will be Sept. 1, at Pinecrest Camp.