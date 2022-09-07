Chamber reflects on work/life balance

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce had a special guest at its monthly luncheon, Sept. 1.

MCCC Board Member Heather Dietiker said, every month the luncheon committee discusses programs which would be helpful members.

"One thing that we talked about is work-life balance," Dietiker said. "It is a crazy time of year where a lot of us that are parents are getting our kids back in school and they are back into a routine and structure."

Dietiker said, it is hard, year around, to keep that work-life balance. She then introduced Meadow Heights Church Family Pastor and Co-Owner of Melvin Mills Roofing, Leslie Mills to inspire and motivate the group.

"For some reason I've been asked to talk a lot lately about the topic of work-life balance which seems kind of laughable to me, if I'm being honest, because I am not an expert," Mills said."

Mills said, she has a chaotic life with small kids, aging parents, and jobs which keep both her and her husband very busy. She said, having a work-life balance is something she cares really deeply about.

"As a family pastor I care about what we are showing the next generation," Mills said. "As a mom I care really deeply about that. So that is something I'm trying to work out in my life right now."

Mills said, she came to the group not as an expert, but as someone who is trying to figuring it out on a daily basis. She then asked the members if any of them still think about what they want to be when they grow up.

"I still think about the person I want to be when I grow up," Mills said. "I keep seeing this person with a cup of coffee and a good book, that I am just sinking into, laughing with my kids and grand kids. It is a really pleasant picture that this is the person that I want to become."

Mills said, she believes every day, every habit, every choice she makes is a vote for the person she wants to become.

"If this is who I want to be, what am I doing today that is leading me, that is helping me learn to become that person," Mills said. "One thing I noticed about the picture is there was no phone anywhere. There was no cell phone in this picture. Now when I find myself sitting on my back patio, in the same seat that I picture this older version of me in, I'm sitting there with a laptop and my cellphone, my kids are playing and running around, but I'm disengaged and working."

Mills said, this is not the human she wants to be and it is not the human she wants to show her kids.

"I notice this has changed a ton since COVID," Mills said. "I think as leaders, all of you are leaders in your businesses or in your home life or in someway, we just went into crisis mode when COVID started."

Mills said, during that time, as leaders many of us felt like we had to have all the answers and be experts on everything. She said, now that things have calmed down she thinks people may have forgotten to come out of that mode.

"I thought that was what it meant to be a leader," Mills said. "I wanted to be a good leader so I can figure this stuff out. More and more I'm realizing that being a leader is less having answers, and knowing all the things, and just being the person who is willing to go first, be vulnerable and try some new things. I'm trying to learn to do that in my own life. Sometimes it is as simple as leaving the phone inside when I'm sitting outside."

Mills said, as she begins to practice some of these things, she is starting to maybe see herself settling in to the person she wants to be.

"You wouldn't be a part of a chamber of commerce and showing up to events if you didn't have a vision, not just for yourself but for the community and the people you lead," Mills said. "You are people who care, not just about who you are becoming, but the people you lead are becoming, your employees, your clients, your customers. You care about the community and the kind of community we are becoming."

Mills encouraged the group to keep that end goal in mind. She said, if you have a picture of who you want to be you can start to find small ways today to practice that vision.

"Then, I want to challenge you as leaders to be the one who goes first," Mills said. "If you want that type of life for the people you care about, kids, family, employees, all these people that you have influence with, then how are we going first? How are we showing them to prioritize what is most important to us?"