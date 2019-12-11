{{featured_button_text}}
Special Guest Shows Up To MCCC Luncheon

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly luncheon, Dec. 5 at Beaver Valley Golf Club. Santa stopped by to wish all the members a Merry Christmas and hand out candy canes. In place of a speaker this month members brought in "white elephant" gifts and played a fun game as Vice President Allison Boyer read a story to determine which present each person ended up with. The third annual Madison County Chamber of Commerce Dinner is scheduled for 6 p.m., Jan. 9 at Victoria's Vineyard. Tickets and table sponsorships are available for purchase.  

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

