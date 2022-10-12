Chamber speaker discusses ARPA funding

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Senior Project Manager for the Missouri Department of Economic Development, Sandra Cabot, to its monthly luncheon, Oct. 6.

This month the chamber was hosted at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library and those in attendance enjoyed chicken and dumplings prepared by Gary Turner with The Depot Cafe.

"Sandra Cabot joins us today to provide an overview of the upcoming ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act), small business grants and the community revitalization grants, now available through ARPA and the state of Missouri," MCCC Board Member Heather Dietiker said. "Sandra is a Senior Project Manager with the Missouri Department of Economic Development, working with businesses and communities in southeast Missouri, a position that she accepted in the fall of 2019."

Cabot said, for the last two years at least 60% of what DED has been doing and talking about has been the CARES Act and now ARPA. She said, this is the next phase of funding for those impacted by COVID-19.

"There are about seven different buckets that that funding is going to go into, everything from workforce training to small businesses that were impacted by COVID and lost money in 2021 versus 2020, because the CARES Act handled 2019-2020," Cabot said. "Then also for communities. The Community Revitalization is another program that is available through the ARPA program."

Cabot said, right now the programs that are out there and actively accepting applications are the workforce training grant dollars which would be for larger businesses or the community college. Then you have the Community Revitalization grant.

Once a month, DED has an update call which discusses everything under development. More information can be found at DED.MO.GOV/ARPA

"What I wanted to focus on for the chamber today is a small business grant," Cabot said. "When they develop these grant applications they put them out there for public input and this one is in the public input phase right now. It hasn't been posted, so it isn't currently accepting applications, but I wanted to kind of give you a heads up in case you or anyone you know may have been negatively impacted and may be interested in applying for funds."

Cabot said these grant funds do not have a matching component and will not require any type of pay back.

"There are certain eligibility clauses for the small businesses but these draft recommendations are out there," Cabot said. "What I have been telling communities for a while for the Community Revitalization is during that 30-day window, when those guidelines are posted for public comment, is your best chance as a business or community, that is considering putting your application together. You can get a sneak preview of the whole thing if you just click on those guidelines. You can read through everything and that way you have your ducks in a row when it comes time to apply for the funds."

Cabot said, the small business grant will have $10 million dollars available across the state with the max award per business set at $25,000. She said, about 20% will be reserved for minorities and women owned businesses.

"You have to prove, among other things, that you are a viable business in the state of Missouri, that you are still operating, and that you had a negative impact between 2021 and 2022," Cabot said. "You will be submitting, for comparison, your tax filings for the tax year 2019 and tax year 2021, so pre COVID versus how you were a year plus into COVID."

Cabot said, she does not see many small businesses qualifying for the full $25,000 but even if the impact was under $1,000 every little bit can help a small business.

"There probably wont be a lot of small businesses that will be impacted to the tune of $25,000 but if you are a small business and you were impacted by $2,000, $5,000, even $10,000 that would be pretty handy to get back into your budget so that you can do something moving forward where you lost revenue and you were not able to implement some of your goals for your small business," Cabot said.

To subscribe for updates on ARPA from the Missouri Department of Economical Development, visit ded.mo.gov/arpa