October Madison County Chamber of Commerce

MU Extension's County Engagement Specialist in Community and Economic Development Ashley Bales speaks to the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, Oct. 3.

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce met for its monthly meeting, Oct. 3 at Pinecrest Campground.

University of Missouri Extension's new County Engagement Specialist in Community and Economic Development Ashley Bales was the special guest at this month's meeting.

MCCC President Tessa Rehkop said Bales will be a great benefit to the community because she has already worked for the MU Extension and is already familiar with its programs.

"She's also very familiar with Madison County and knows how to get the word out there about different programs," Bales said. "Not to mention she has such a fun, enthusiastic personality. She can easily get people excited about the programs MU Extension has to offer."

Bales said she is really excited to be back.

"As a part of the University of Missouri, basically what I am is an extension of them and I'm supposed to be an ambassador for them," Bales said. "I believe in what they do and I really believe in the extension's mission to educate in our local communities by doing workshops and working with local organizations."

Bales said MU Extension offers a lot of excellent programs which she believes will benefit Madison County. 

In other business, Rehkop discussed planning for the upcoming Freakytown event scheduled for Oct. 26.

"We already have over 50 booths signed up to do different activities and pass out candy," Rehkop said. "In addition to the costume contest and witch's brew that we have every year, this year we are excited to have a hay bale maze."

Rehkop said the chamber is trying to encourage all the businesses downtown to decorate their storefronts for the event. She said the storefront or booth will be photographed, placed on Facebook and the one with the most likes will be the winner.

Also on the chamber agenda is to support Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30. Rehkop said downtown Fredericktown will be filled with pop up small vendor shops as well as local stores to serve shoppers holiday gift needs.

"There will be many unique items available to find that perfect gift option," Rehkop said. "Make sure to make plans to visit downtown, enjoy the charm of our local community and finish off with some great food."

Rehkop said booth spaces are available for free and being organized by IBS Print Shop.

Anyone interested in serving on the 2020 MCCC Board of Directors can email info@madisoncountycc.com. Elections will take place at the next luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Nov. 7 at Black River Electric Cooperative. 

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

