Change to Office Hours at Madison County Extension Office

University of Missouri Extension office hours have changed as of March 23.
Public access to the Madison County Extension office will be limited to 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. each day for soil sample drop-offs.
Office Manager, Michala Boyd, will be in the office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for phone calls, e-mail inquiries and to handle general office administration only. If you require additional assistance, please call the office at 573-783-3303 and appointments can be made on an as-needed basis.
County Engagement Specialist Ashley Bales, stated “We are taking precautions to ensure the health and safety of our office staff at this time. We are working closely with other community organizations to assist with local needs. We appreciate the patience of Madison County residents and look forward to scheduling exciting educational events for all very soon.”
Bales can be reached at balesa@missouri.edu.
