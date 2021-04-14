Everyday of our lives there are some types of changes occurring.
Physical changes often happen unexpectedly and quicker than we might have anticipated. We end up holding our magazine, newspaper, or book a little closer than usual so we can read better. Larger prints come in handy. Those eyes of ours might require a pair of "cheaters" or glasses to be able to see better. They just aren’t the same as they used to be.
New hair styles might take over as a result of thinning or loss of our beautiful locks. A slower and more cautious walk in our steps as the joints and muscles don’t want to respond as quickly as they used to. We might require aid for our hearing, as we need questions or statements repeated more often. Illness or surgeries may alter our former lifestyles, but it does not necessarily mean the end to our being active and involved.
How we respond to the changes that beset us is what is important. We can accept and make adjustments in order to continue, or else we can sit back and let the changes dictate what we will do and become.
As for society, for me, fundamental Biblical truths are not areas in which I am willing to accept changes. God’s Holy Word has stood the test of time for thousands of years. Our calendar dates are set by either AD or BC. The rising and setting of the sun and moon are determined by what the Creator did at the beginning of time.
Whether we accept those realities or not, they continue to occur each and every day. Commandments and rules were set up from the beginning and will not change regardless of our individual wishes or desires to change them.
Certainly, there are changes that need to occur in society, but those needs have been brought about because of selfishness and disregard for the truth. If changes are in line with Godly principles, then they must happen. If changes are in line with only our human desires, then we must reconsider their origin and reevaluate their purpose. Look at what happened in the Garden of Eden with Adam and Eve.
Why not take some time to evaluate your life and determine if changes need to occur within yourself? I’m certain we can all come up with some positive changes that will benefit everyone.