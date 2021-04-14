Everyday of our lives there are some types of changes occurring.

Physical changes often happen unexpectedly and quicker than we might have anticipated. We end up holding our magazine, newspaper, or book a little closer than usual so we can read better. Larger prints come in handy. Those eyes of ours might require a pair of "cheaters" or glasses to be able to see better. They just aren’t the same as they used to be.

New hair styles might take over as a result of thinning or loss of our beautiful locks. A slower and more cautious walk in our steps as the joints and muscles don’t want to respond as quickly as they used to. We might require aid for our hearing, as we need questions or statements repeated more often. Illness or surgeries may alter our former lifestyles, but it does not necessarily mean the end to our being active and involved.

How we respond to the changes that beset us is what is important. We can accept and make adjustments in order to continue, or else we can sit back and let the changes dictate what we will do and become.