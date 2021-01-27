Charges filed after alleged motorcycle pursuit

A Fredericktown man faces charges after allegedly attempting to crash a motorcycle into two police units during a reported pursuit in Madison County, Jan. 18.
William Lucas O'Brien, 33, of Fredericktown, was charged Jan. 19 with two counts of attempted second-degree assault involving special victims.
According to a probable cause statement from the Madison County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 18 at around 7 p.m., a county deputy was patrolling on Village Creek Road, off Highway OO toward County Road 211.
While in the area, the deputy observed a motorcycle traveling directly in front of his patrol vehicle displaying expired Arkansas license plates.
The deputy activated his overhead emergency lights and sirens, signaling for the motorcycle to pull over; however, it reportedly failed to stop and quickly accelerated, continuing on Village Creek Road. The motorcycle operator, identified as O'Brien, then made a left turn south onto Highway OO and continued at a high rate of speed.
The deputy continued the pursuit, accelerating the patrol unit to speeds of about 90-100 mph in order to keep up with the fleeing man.
The man reportedly turned onto North Mine La Motte Avenue without signaling and quickly accelerated once again. The motorcyclist then made a left turn onto Morley Street, driving in between the yards of area residences. At that point, the man turned around and accelerated toward police, nearly colliding head-on with two deputies.
According to the report, one of the deputies reported having to maneuver his patrol car out of the motorcycle's path to avoid a collision.
The motorcyclist then spun the bike around, heading toward a creek bottom behind a residence on Morley Street, according to the report.
A deputy reports seeing the man jump off the motorcycle and flee on foot, running into the woods. The deputy exited his patrol car and began to chase the man on foot, giving him loud verbal commands to stop running. A few seconds later, the deputy noticed the man lying face down near a shed in a resident's yard.
The deputy approached the man, giving him commands to show his hands, which the man reportedly refused by keeping both of his hands underneath his stomach. He was eventually placed in handcuffs by the deputy, according to the statement.
Once O'Brien was in custody, the deputy asked the man why he ran, to which he reportedly replied, "because it was fight or flight." The man also allegedly told police that he had a marijuana pipe in his pocket, which was seized.
During a pat-down search on O'Brien's person, the deputy said he retrieved a small plastic zip-lock baggie containing a white powdery residue substance inside his right pants pocket, which was also seized. The white powdery substance was placed in the evidence locker at the Madison County Sheriff's Office and will be sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab for testing.
The report states that when police ran O'Brien's driver's license, they found it was valid but had no endorsements for operating a motorcycle.
O'Brien was transported to the Madison County Jail and booked on the charges. The Madison County Court set a $50,000 cash-only bond for O'Brien in this case.
