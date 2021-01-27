Charges filed after alleged motorcycle pursuit

According to the report, one of the deputies reported having to maneuver his patrol car out of the motorcycle's path to avoid a collision.

The motorcyclist then spun the bike around, heading toward a creek bottom behind a residence on Morley Street, according to the report.

A deputy reports seeing the man jump off the motorcycle and flee on foot, running into the woods. The deputy exited his patrol car and began to chase the man on foot, giving him loud verbal commands to stop running. A few seconds later, the deputy noticed the man lying face down near a shed in a resident's yard.

The deputy approached the man, giving him commands to show his hands, which the man reportedly refused by keeping both of his hands underneath his stomach. He was eventually placed in handcuffs by the deputy, according to the statement.

Once O'Brien was in custody, the deputy asked the man why he ran, to which he reportedly replied, "because it was fight or flight." The man also allegedly told police that he had a marijuana pipe in his pocket, which was seized.