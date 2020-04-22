Charges filed following alleged assault

The man further stated he did not have any injuries that he knew of at the time, but that his brother was in the passenger seat of the truck, and his head had a large amount of blood on it. The deputy stated in his report that he observed a large laceration to the man’s head, and his hands and side areas were also cut up.

The deputy noted in his report that the man was very lethargic and stated he felt like he was going to pass out. The deputy advised him to sit on the tailgate of the truck as he called dispatch to send an ambulance to their location.

The report states the deputy also noticed the third victim had a large amount of blood on his white hoodie, and upon further investigation, the deputy observed two lacerations on the man’s head.

While waiting for EMS to arrive, the deputy asked what happened on the highway, and one of the men stated that there were other men with them there as well, but he didn’t know where they had gone.

The man reportedly went on to tell the deputy that the four others with them were riding in a Volkswagen Jetta and he and his brother were traveling in his truck, all of them on their way toward Cherokee Pass from Marquand.