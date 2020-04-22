Charges filed following alleged assault

Four Fredericktown men have been arrested and are facing felony charges after a physical altercation allegedly occurred on A Highway in Madison County last week, reportedly involving the use of a handgun and brass knuckles.
Daren Brown, 50, and Theodore Brown, 35, were each charged last week with first-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.
Taylor Brown, 27, and Logan Brown, 22, have both been charged with felony first-degree kidnapping - facilitating a felony - inflicting injury - terrorizing, as well as first-degree felony property damage.
According to a probable cause statement from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, on April 10 at approximately 7:36 p.m., a deputy was dispatched to Route A in reference to an assault that had just occurred.
While en route to the area, Madison County Dispatch received a call from Bollinger County Dispatch advising that a woman had picked up four men from the incident on Route A and was heading to the Cherokee Pass Mobil Station.
When the deputy arrived at the gas station, he spoke with the woman and three of the victims from the reported assault. Another woman arrived at this scene while the deputy was speaking with the three men reporting the crime.
One of the men speaking to the deputy stated his two brothers, his cousin, and one of their friends had just been assaulted by “the Browns on Highway A,” according to the report.
The man further stated he did not have any injuries that he knew of at the time, but that his brother was in the passenger seat of the truck, and his head had a large amount of blood on it. The deputy stated in his report that he observed a large laceration to the man’s head, and his hands and side areas were also cut up.
The deputy noted in his report that the man was very lethargic and stated he felt like he was going to pass out. The deputy advised him to sit on the tailgate of the truck as he called dispatch to send an ambulance to their location.
The report states the deputy also noticed the third victim had a large amount of blood on his white hoodie, and upon further investigation, the deputy observed two lacerations on the man’s head.
While waiting for EMS to arrive, the deputy asked what happened on the highway, and one of the men stated that there were other men with them there as well, but he didn’t know where they had gone.
The man reportedly went on to tell the deputy that the four others with them were riding in a Volkswagen Jetta and he and his brother were traveling in his truck, all of them on their way toward Cherokee Pass from Marquand.
The man said that approximately a mile before they got to Mountain View Church, a new Chevy dually truck that said “Brown’s Construction” on it had passed them and pulled in front of the car, forcing them to stop in the middle of the road. He stated that Theodore Brown, Taylor Brown, Logan Brown, and Daren Brown all got out of the truck, pulled three of the men out of the car, and began beating them while holding them at gunpoint.
The man told the deputy that the Browns were kicking and beating the car to pieces. He reported that Daren began firing rounds from his gun into the windshield of the car before shooting the gun three times into the hood of the car.
The man said that before he could drive off in his truck, Daren had fired three times at his truck with one bullet striking the passenger side door.
EMS arrived on the scene and transported the two bleeding men to the hospital for treatment.
The report states that the deputy advised the uninjured man to go find the other man who was with them during the incident and bring him to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office so they could talk.
The deputy then went to the tow yard where the car had been towed. There, he evaluated the vehicle to have severe damage to it and immediately observed three bullet holes in the hood of the vehicle, as well as several spots on the passenger side of the windshield. None of the bullets on the windshield appeared to have penetrated the glass.
The deputy stated that the driver’s side door of the car was damaged to the point that it wouldn’t close, and the passenger side window was shattered.
He reported that the rear door had boot prints on it where it appeared to have been kicked in, and the driver side mirror was torn off and lying in the backseat. Upon observing the engine compartment of the car, he could see where the three rounds fired into the hood had damaged several components of the engine. Further investigation by the deputy revealed fragments of the bullets in the engine compartment, however, he was unable to retrieve them.
The deputy was then advised by dispatch that there was a person in the night lobby of the department there to fill out a statement regarding the assault. The deputy arrived and met a woman, the man he had been speaking with at the scene of the incident, and one of the men allegedly pulled from the car and assaulted.
The woman was there to fill out a statement because the car belonged to her. The deputy continued his investigation by asking the other man there reporting the assault for his side of the story. The man stated that Daren and Logan Brown stopped them in the middle of the highway and started beating on the car, trying to pull them out of it.
He told the deputy that someone had brass knuckles and was hitting another one of their friends with the illegal fist-fighting weapon repeatedly. He said that Daren pulled him out of the vehicle at gunpoint and a couple of others started beating them up.
The report states he told the deputy that Daren had him down on the ground while pointing a Beretta M9 handgun at him and saying, he "should and could shoot and kill” the man. The man stated that Daren then shot the gun multiple times into the hood and other places on the car.
The four men charged in the incident were taken into custody and booked at the Madison County Jail shortly after warrants were issued for their arrests.
Daren and Theodore Brown’s bonds were set at $50,000, cash or surety. A $20,000 cash or surety bond was set for Taylor and Logan Brown.
The court ordered that all four men are not to have any contact with the victims in this case if released on bond.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!