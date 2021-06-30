Cherokee Pass Annual Meeting, Tuesday Jun 30, 2021 42 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Cherokee Pass Fire Department will hold its Annual Meeting July 6, at 6:30 p.m., at the Cherokee Pass Fire House. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular +2 Democrat News Seeking Forever Home Jun 23, 2021 A grey, tabby, short-hair, friendly cat was picked up June 16, on Baker Street. It is on stray hold until June 23, waiting for its owner to re… Democrat News Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration at Rotary Park Jun 23, 2021 The Fredericktown Optimist Club will hold its annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration at Rotary Park, beginning at 6 p.m., July 4 with firewo… Democrat News Marriage Licenses Jun 23, 2021 Zachary Stanton Graham, 28, of Fredericktown to Brittany Susanne McMinn, 23, of FredericktownJoseph Walter Goodman, 27, of Marquand to Kelsey … Democrat News Madison County Commission Minutes Jun 23, 2021 June 14, 2021 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on June 7, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Co… +2 Democrat News Local woman has 'big vision' to open autism center Jun 23, 2021 The owner of a highly acclaimed Fredericktown children’s learning center has a vision to provide a place to help children on the autism spectr… +2 Democrat News Marquand 4-H Youth Futures Program Jun 23, 2021 With grant money made available from the Missouri 4-H Foundation, 4-H Youth Specialist Brad Coleman was able to introduce the 4-H Youth Future… +5 Democrat News 2021 Fredericktown Lion's Club Rodeo Jun 23, 2021 Obituaries Bill Peppers Jun 23, 2021 Bill Peppers, 84, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Fredericktown. He was born April 9, 1937 in Hoxie, Arkansas, the son of Robert and Della (H… Obituaries Tina Marie Morgan Jun 23, 2021 Tina Marie Morgan, 60, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at her home in Minor, Missouri. She was born January 26, 1961 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri to … Democrat News A return to nearly normal Jun 23, 2021 Life is returning to normal. Restaurants and stores are open, people can gather again and meetings have returned to in-person events. In addit…