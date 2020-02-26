Cherokee Pass Mobile Donates to FHS Math, Science Departments
0 comments

Cherokee Pass Mobile Donates to FHS Math, Science Departments

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cherokee Pass Mobil Donates To FHS Math, Science Departments

James Robbins (right) of Cherokee Pass Mobil presents $1,000 to the Fredericktown High School Math and Science departments. Accepting the donation is FHS Principal Craig Gibbs. These funds are awarded through the Exxon Mobil National Math and Science Initiative. The money is used to purchase equipment and technology which will enhance STEM education at Fredericktown High School.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Noby LaPlant

Noby LaPlant, 93, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his residence in Fredericktown. He was born November 20, 1926 in the C…

Obituaries

Gary D. Damouth

Gary D. Damouth, 69, died Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was born November 27, 1950 in St. Louis, the son of Author and Pearl Damouth Jr.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News