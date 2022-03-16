Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Department asking to become a district, April 5

The Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Department is asking the voters to pass a proposition for the "Incorporation of Cherokee Pass Fire Protection District," April 5.

The wording on the ballot reads, "Shall there be incorporated a fire protection district named Cherokee Pass Fire Protection District, and shall the district have the authority to levy a tax of thirty (30 cents) per $100 of assessed value?"

If the proposition passes, the department would become a tax-based fire district. Citizens would no longer need to purchase a fire tag, currently set at $45 per household, but instead would pay $0.30 per $100 of actual assessed taxed valuation on their yearly property taxes.

A similar property tax for the Madison County Ambulance District was recently removed and the fire department hopes to step into its place.

"We cover 390 square miles and are currently the second largest (by area covered) in the state of Missouri," Cherokee Pass Firefighter Brad Reagan said. "We do all of that on about $50,000 a year. We run three fire houses, 12 trucks and 27 firefighters on that $50,000 a year."

Reagan said, the department's current budget is supported by the sale of fire tags.

"With the fire tags ,what we run into a lot of times is a lot of our property and houses in the county are owned by people from St. Louis or out of town," Reagan said. "Well they never pay their fire tags a lot of time. Here we are out working fires on their properties. We bill them, and 75% of the time we don't get paid on what we bill."

Reagan said, the big bonus of becoming a property tax based district is, all people who own property within the department's district, whether they live there are not, will still pay their fair share for fire protection.

"What we are going on the ballot for is $0.30 per $100 of actual assessed taxed valuation," Reagan said. "The median value of a house in Madison County is about $139,000, by the time you get done with that it is about $75 is what would come to the fire department."

On top of the 390 square acres currently covered by the Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Department, the department also helps cover 80,000 acres of Mark Twain National Forest, and often mutual aids with Marquand Fire Department, Fredericktown Fire Department and other departments in the surrounding counties.

While all the firefighters with Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Department are volunteer, there are still many expenses for the department.

"It costs us $8,000 to $10,000 a year to have our equipment checked to stay FDA compliant," Reagan said. "The equipment we have is mostly older equipment. We spend 40% of our budget every year just doing maintenance on the equipment we have."

Reagan said the department responds to 230 to 240 calls a year and the cost of each call can really add up.

"Everyone on the department is volunteer, but just between our insurances and our maintenance, we have gone in the hole the last three years about $4,000," Reagan said. "If it wasn't for grants, we would not be able to continue operating."

Reagan explained some of the costs the department incurs.

"Each fire truck is required to have its pump tested every year which costs $350 each," Reagan said. "Then every air tank has to be tested. Our gear for our firemen is $3,500 just for the suit, no air pack, no boots, no helmet. The air packs are roughly an additional $6,000."

Reagan said, during a house fire, the department can have multiple trucks running on scene for hours which can mean a lot of fuel costs.

"It has gotten to the point where you can't run it on the tags anymore," Reagan said. "The problem is, at $45 a family a tag, we bring in $50,000 a year and running 230 calls, I bet close to half of them we end up with people who do not have fire tags."

Reagan said, the department sends those without tags bills but, just like the fire tag notice, they usually go unpaid. He said, the department could continue to raise the fire tag prices but that would hurt those who actually pay their bills.

"We are all volunteer," Reagan said. "We don't get paid for doing it. This is something we all do to help the community out. But on the flip side, we need the help back to be able to support the department and have it up for everybody. We would really appreciate everybody's vote."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

