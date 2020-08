A chicken and dumpling dinner will be held at New Providence Church (709 S. Main), September 4. The meal will include chicken and dumplings, green beans, corn, roll, dessert, water. The cost is $7 per plate. Serving at 11 a.m. Carry out only. This is a mission fundraiser for a children's orphanage. For more information, contact Brother Larry Wagganer at 573-783-5916.