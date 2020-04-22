× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fredericktown Mayor Kelly Korokis proclaimed April 2020 as National Child Abuse Prevention Month in the City of Fredericktown, April 15.

Korokis urged all citizens to recognize the month by dedicating ourselves to the task of improving the quality of life for all children and families.

The proclamation says during the federal fiscal year 2018, 4.3 million reports were made to child protective services.

"Child abuse and neglect is a serious problem affecting every segment of our community and finishing solutions requires input and action from everyone," the proclamation reads. "Protective factors are conditions that reduce or eliminate risk and promote the social, emotional and developmental well-being of children."

The proclamation says effective child abuse prevention activities succeed because of the partnerships created between child welfare professionals, education, health, community and faith-based organizations, businesses, law enforcement agencies and families.