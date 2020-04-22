You are the owner of this article.
Child Abuse Prevention Month
National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Fredericktown Mayor Kelly Korokis, left, signed a proclamation April 15, proclaiming April 2020 as National Child Abuse Prevention Month in the City of Fredericktown. Whitney Shumway from Missouri Department of Social Services was there to commemorate the signing.

 Provided by Kelly Korokis

Fredericktown Mayor Kelly Korokis proclaimed April 2020 as National Child Abuse Prevention Month in the City of Fredericktown, April 15.

Korokis urged all citizens to recognize the month by dedicating ourselves to the task of improving the quality of life for all children and families. 

The proclamation says during the federal fiscal year 2018, 4.3 million reports were made to child protective services.

"Child abuse and neglect is a serious problem affecting every segment of our community and finishing solutions requires input and action from everyone," the proclamation reads. "Protective factors are conditions that reduce or eliminate risk and promote the social, emotional and developmental well-being of children."

The proclamation says effective child abuse prevention activities succeed because of the partnerships created between child welfare professionals, education, health, community and faith-based organizations, businesses, law enforcement agencies and families.

"Communities must make every effort to promote programs and activities that create strong and thriving children and families," the proclamation said. "We acknowledge that we must work together as a community to increase awareness about child abuse and contribute to promote the social and emotional well-being of children and families in a safe, stable and nurturing environment."

The proclamation recognizes prevention as the best defense to protect children and families.  

