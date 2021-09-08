Child Passenger Safety Week September 15-21

* Children ages four to eight years old who weigh at least 40 pounds, but less than 80 pounds, and are under 4’9” tall, must be secured in a child passenger restraint system or booster seat appropriate for that child.

* Children ages eight through 15 must wear seat belts regardless of the type of vehicle in which they are riding or where they are seated (front or back). Like the child restraint law, this is a primary law, meaning you can be pulled over by law enforcement for noncompliance.

* Persons less than 18 years of age operating or riding in trucks (regardless of gross weight for which licensed) must wear seat belts.

*No person under age 18 is allowed to ride in the unenclosed bed of a truck with a licensed gross weight of less than 12,000 pounds on lettered highways, federal, state-maintained highways, and within city limits. There are exemptions for agricultural purposes, special events, and parades.

* It is the driver’s responsibility to ensure passengers under the age of 16 are buckled up safely. Those 16 and over are responsible for themselves.