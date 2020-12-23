Children hunt 2,000 candy canes for charity

"We do usually have to plan a rain out date, but people are very understanding of the weather in Missouri," Sarakas said. "Most would rather us reschedule due to rain, versus choose to not attend the hunt or be soaked when it is over."

Sarakas said they were very excited to even be able to have the event this year with lots of other things cancelled due to COVID.

"The main change this year is we normally take a photo of all the prize winners, but we did not do that this year," Sarakas said. "We would love for the winners to post their own pictures on our relay Facebook page."

Sarakas said she came up with the idea of the candy cane hunt a few years ago while brainstorming new fundraising ideas. She said it has been so successful every year that they keep having it.

"My favorite part of the event is watching the line of flashlights race across the field," Sarakas said. "It just looks like an ocean wave when they take off. My second favorite part is watching the kids come in and color pictures, write letters to Santa and just be kids having fun together while waiting to hunt the candy canes."

Sarakas said she could not make the event happen without the rest of the Committed To End Cancer team members and would like to thank them for helping organize everything.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com or at 573-783-3366

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.