 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chili cook-off, Oct. 22

  • 0

The Chili Cook-off will return to East Main Street, Oct. 22. Sampling and bowls will be available at 11 a.m. for $5 per person. This includes sampling, one ticket for a bowl of chili and one vote for people's choice. Games and activities will begin at 10 a.m., dog training presentation at 11 a.m., jalapeno eating contest at 2 p.m. and awards at 2:30 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nine honored at MCCC Dinner

Nine honored at MCCC Dinner

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce was finally able to hold its annual dinner, its first since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Cat Spot

Cat Spot

Kelly A. Burlison Middle School has had a great month. Here are some of the highlights.

Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

September 26, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on September 19, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First…

Volleyball Cats keeping busy

Volleyball Cats keeping busy

The Fredericktown High School volleyball team played three matches last week and has three more this week. Over the weekend, the Blackcats com…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News