Chili cook-off, Oct. 22

The Chili Cook-off will return to East Main Street, Oct. 22. Sampling and bowls will be available at 11 a.m. for $5 per person. This includes sampling, one ticket for a bowl of chili and one vote for people's choice. Games and activities will begin at 10 a.m., dog training presentation at 11 a.m., jalapeno eating contest at 2 p.m. and awards at 2:30 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Furever Paws and Claws Rescue.